Chinese lodges extortion rap vs 5 airport policemen

Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) General Manager Eric Ines on Thursday relieved five airport policemen for alleged extortion of a Chinese national at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3 last Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Reports said the Chinese victim lodged a complaint against the five airport policemen before the PNP-Aviation Security Group (PNP-AVSEGROUP) Naia for allegedly extorting some P15,000.

MIAA is now conducting its own investigation into incident, even as airport authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage that will form part of the probe.

Lt. Col. Alfredo Lim, who heads the AVSEGROUP unit at Naia 3, said they identified the five Airport Police Department (APD) personnel behind the extortion try.

Criminal charges were filed Wednesday before the Pasay City Prosecutor Office for robbery extortion against the security officers.

The APD is a unit under the administrative and operational supervision of the MIAA and not the PNP.

According to the Chinese victim, he just accompanied a fellow Chinese to the airport on February 4 when the five APD officers ordered him to show his passport.

The victim showed a copy of his passport on his cell phone to the APD personnel but they still took him into custody.

It was then the suspects warned the victim he would end up in jail if he would not pay their P15,000 demand.

Fearing for his safety, the victim said he gave in to the suspects’ demands.

Image credits: Hossein Lohinejadian | Dreamstime.com





