Casteñeda to coach Yulo in Paris

WORLD CHAMPION gymnast Carlos “Caloy” Yulo will be settling for a local trainer coach Aldrin Casteñeda when he competes in the Paris Olympics Summer Games from July 26 to August 11, according to the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP).

GAP President Cynthia Carrion confirmed to BusinessMirror on Friday that original choice Japanese coach Tomoharu Sano would no longer train the 23-year-old Tokyo Olympian after suffering a leg accident during training.

“It’s really unfortunate that coach Tomo will no longer coach Carlos in Paris after an injury, but we will be sending Carlos to Bulgaria for weeklong training,” GAP President Cynthia Carrion said. “World Cup Series will be early March and he will participate.”

GAP deputy secretary-general Rowena Bautista also disclosed that Casteñeda would now coach Yulo on the way to the Paris games due to the lack of time searching for a possible foreign replacement trainer for Yulo.

“Lack of time to find a foreign coach that’s why Aldrin [Casteñeda] will take over the coaching duty for Yulo in Paris. At the same time, he’s always with him everytime he competes abroad,” Bautista said.

“We’re also confident that Yulo will shine in Paris.”

Yulo and former long time Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama gone in their separate ways last October but remains in good relations, according to Carrion.

Bautista added that Yulo would fly to Bulgaria this coming March for a two or three-week training camp after his World Cup series stints.

“He will train with Bulgarian gymnasts while he’s in a training camp there. It will take two or three weeks there. But after that, Caloy will focus on his own with coach Aldrin heading to the Olympics,” he added.

Yulo, according to GAP, will be competing also in the World Cup Series from March 7 to 10 in Baku, Azerbaijan and from April 17 to 20 in Doha, Qatar and to sharpen his skills heading to Paris.

Yulo, according to Bautista, is in Tokyo, Japan for an official meeting with Japan Olympic Committee.