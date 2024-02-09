BIR to continue raiding establishments, filing cases vs evaders in tax campaign

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) will continue conducting raids and filing of criminal cases against offenders in a bid to plug tax leakages.

BIR Commissioner Romeo D. Lumagui Jr. pointed out last Thursday the government is losing a large amount in tax revenues due to fake transactions and tax evaders.

Last year, Lumagui said the government is losing P500 billion or half a trillion annually due to tax evasion. Last Thursday, however, he only cited the cases they filed under the BIR’s Run After Fake Transactions (RAFT) and Run After Tax Evaders (RATE) programs as basis for the “large amount” of losses.

To curb tax leakages, the commissioner said they would remain focused on chasing after tax offenders. He said the bureau also hopes that people will be compliant in paying their taxes.

“Tututukan lang talaga namin yan. [We will just focus on that.] It’s important na hindi lang kami bumitaw sa mga issues na yan [that we don’t let go of the issues such as these],” Lumagui told reporters on the sidelines of the bureau’s tax campaign launch.

He also stressed that BIR personnel will continue conducting raids on establishments and filing cases so that the offenders will realize that the bureau is “serious” in their efforts.

“Baka iniisip nila na sa simula lang to at titigilan ko rin [Maybe they are thinking that this is just for the beginning and I will stop it] but this year, those raids will continue,” he warned.

Recently, the BIR filed a case against a popular cosmetic brand in the Philippines with total tax deficiencies amounting to P9.3 million. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/02/popular-cosmetic-brand-faces-p9-3-million-tax-rap/ )

Lumagui also said that they will go after big companies and file cases against offenders. These companies, he said, are in all industries, such as construction, manufacturing, and other different sectors.

Previously, the BIR has also filed cases against four ghost corporations with estimated tax liabilities of P25.5 billion and three corporate buyers and their officers, accounting firms, and certified public accountants (CPA) with total estimated tax liabilities of P17.9 billion.

When asked regarding a backlog in the payment of taxes of social media personalities and content creators, Lumagui said these people have been compliant and are communicating with the BIR. He added that through the bureau’s “soft approach,” they are able to help them and are expecting more from the sector to pay their taxes.

The BIR has collected a total of P2.5 trillion in revenues for 2023, higher than the 7.5 percent it recorded in 2022 amounting to P2.3 trillion. This year, the BIR is tasked to collect about P3.05 trillion in revenues.

Image credits: Nonoy Lacza





