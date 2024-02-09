Bea, Kim, Lahbati may find love anew in the Year of the Wooden Dragon

So there’s been a lot of drama in the romance department among Filipino celebrities in the past few months, highlighted by the apparently earth-shattering breakup of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. This was quickly followed by news of other separations, among them Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez, and the latest being Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque. (The latter, I am told, were even supposed to get married this year after having announced their engagement in 2023. Ooof!)

But as Year of the Wooden Dragon dances its way on February 10, can any of them look forward to a romantic year or will they have to tend to their broken hearts a bit longer before being able to find love again?

Attract luck and prosperity with Yusheng made of abalone, fresh salmon, and jelly fish tossed in a decadent plum sauce. Lucky directions for the Year of the Wooden Dragon by Master Joseph Chau.

Popular Hong Kong-based geomancer and feng shui master Joseph Chau (Chau Kam Shing) tells us that as we enter the year of the dragon, we also enter the Feng Shui trend 9. “This is the symbol of happiness and prosperity. But on the other side, trend 9 is full of fire element. It means people are easy to be moody and hot-tempered; their mind is not clear, so they easily create conflict and are prone to fights.”

Trend 9 will stay from 2024 to 2043, and while this period “is lucky for marriage, it will also be easy to have separation for couples. Therefore, couples must be patient enough and reach the mutual understanding together to maintain a good relationship,” he adds.

As the Romance Star lays in the East direction this year, Chau advises couples to go on dates at Marco Polo Ortigas, where he will give a live feng shui forecast during a grand luncheon at the restaurant Lung Hin on Saturday, February 10. “Marco Polo Ortigas is sitting West and facing East, therefore the hotel is lucky for dating for couples. It is also lucky for business, so have your lunch or dinner meetings there for the success of your business.”

For single persons to find their true love, Chau recommends they “put a fresh flower in the East direction of their house and bedroom together with their updated photo which is taken after February 5, 2024, then it is easy to attract a romantic partner.”

Send luck to your loved ones with Nian Gao in different flavors and shapes.

GRAND LUNCHEON AT LUNG HIN

I was more interested, of course, in my financial forecast and the lucky dishes to be served at tomorrow’s grand luncheon which were created Chinese Executive Chef Waai Hoi Yeung. I was fortunate to get a taste of the auspicious dishes to be served in Lung Hin’s special ala carte menu and set menu which are available until Sunday, February 11.

We started off lunch with the traditional Yusheng Toss, to attract luck in the new year. The delicious dish was made of buttery abalone, fresh salmon, and jelly fish tossed in decadent plum sauce.

Also winners were the fork-tender braised pork knuckle and sea moss with garden green, which perfectly complements the savory fried rice of taro and Chinese sausage, followed by the succulent wok-fried prawn and sea conch in XO sauce. I also loved the spicy and earthy notes of the Hong Kong-style deep-fried flower red crab in garlic and chili, with its claws and legs so crispy I was able to devour them entirely.

Unfortunately, I had to leave before the desserts were served but went home with Lung Hin’s signature Nian Gao (that’s tikoy to most of us), which are available in Double Gold Bars, Double Flavored Muscovado Red Dates, Ginger and Osmanthus Water Chestnut. These come in decorative gift boxes which make for delightful presents for family and friends, and even yourself as well. For inquiries and reservations, call +632-77207777 or e-mail lunghin.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.

REST MUNA KATHRYN, CHERRY PIE

Meanwhile, Master Chau gives us a general reading of how our newly-separated artistas and other celebrities could fare in the Year of the Wooden Dragon:

RAT (1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) Love affair is weak; be patient and try to reach mutual understanding. (Popular Rats are Kathryn Bernardo and Richard Gutierrez)

OX (1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021) Existence of the Lonely star. Be tolerant of each other. (Anne Curtis, KC Concepcion)

TIGER (1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022) Love life is weak; control your mood swings. (Liza Soberano, Ruffa Gutierrez)

RABBIT (1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023) Romance star blooms; you will easily get into romantic involvements. (Bea Alonzo, Jake Cuenca)

DRAGON (1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, 2024) Romance star is not activated. (Vice Ganda, Derek Ramsay)

SNAKE (1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013) Relationship is pretty good and full of harmony. (Xian Lim, Sarah Geronimo)

HORSE (1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014) Love life is activated; you will enjoy a good relationship with others. (Kim Chiu, Andi Eigenmann)

GOAT (1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) Love life is filled with obstacles and problems. (Edu Manzano, Bela Padilla)

MONKEY (1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016) Love life is stable. (Enrique Gil, Kitty Duterte)

ROOSTER (1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017) Romance star appears; you can easily hit it off with the object of your affection and bear fruits of love. But open your eyes to see the entirety of the other person’s character so you are not cheated by a love trap. (Nadine Lustre, Sarah Lahbati)

DOG (1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018) Romance star is not shining; do not expect too much. (Cherry Pie Picache, Baron Geisler)

PIG (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019) Romance star activated. Love life is satisfied and desirable. (Daniel Padilla, John Lloyd Cruz)

Chau emphasizes that a person’s love destiny is guided by the specifics of one’s birth details. To find out what this Dragon year has in store for your, contact Chau via Viber or WhatsApp at +852-90269781.

Image credits: Stella Arnaldo, Marco Polo Ortigas





