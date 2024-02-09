Arta targets automating 120 LGUs in 2024

POLITICAL will among mayors is needed to comply with automation requirements for processing of business permits under the Ease of Doing Business law, according to the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta).

Arta Secretary Ernesto V. Perez stressed this as he revealed that the agency is targeting to automate 120 LGUs this year.

The Arta chief stressed, “The requirement to set up an [electronic Business One Stop Shop] eBOSS…It’s provided for by law, it’s not an option for them; it’s a requirement.”

Perez stressed that there is no reason not to comply with the automation requirement, even with some LGUs raising internet connection issues and using the “far-flung” municipality card,among others. To prove his point, he cited the example of San Roque in Eastern Samar, which he said is a “fourth-class municipality” but was able to comply.

“So [we need] political will on the part of the mayor to comply with it,” Perez said at a briefing on Thursday in Quezon City.

The anti-red tape watchdog described eBOSS as a single online portal that allows clients to access all necessary services and information for business registration, including submission of applications, online payment, and electronic issuance of pertinent documents.

Under Section 11(c) of the law, all LGUs are mandated to set up and operationalize an eBOSS by June 17, 2021, within three years from the effectivity of the law.

As of January 2024, Arta revealed that 10 LGUs showed “exemplary” performance in processing business registrations, posting the fastest processing times. These top 10 LGUs are Navotas City, Valenzuela City, Marikina City, Quezon City, City of Manila, Parañaque City, Malabon City, Pasay City, Batangas City and Balanga City, Bataan.

Navotas City posted the fastest processing time, with 20 minutes for processing new permits and 20 minutes for renewal of permits. This was followed by Valenzuela City, which has a processing time of 30 minutes for new permits and 30 minutes for renewal of permits.

With these LGUs’ “fully automated” eBOSS, Arta said, “We can see that the effect is not just with their process per se.”

“It also affected, in a positive way, their number of business registration and revenue tax collection,” the anti-red tape watchdog said.

In terms of revenue collections from business permits, Batangas City posted the highest number as it collected P937.15 million in 2022, followed by Marikina City which generated P767.27 million in revenue collections from business permits in the said year.

“I hope that through this, other LGUs can be inspired and start working on setting up their respective eBOSS,” Perez said.

On top of the 10 LGUs, Arta cited the LGUs that are fully automated and have been “commended.” These are Ilagan, Isabela; Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental, and Mandaluyong City while Legaspi, Albay; Ubay, Bohol; and Davao, Davao del Sur are yet to be commended.

“We hope that in the coming months, more and more LGUs will comply. We want this to materialize because this is not just for the benefit of the government,” Arta said.

The anti-red tape watchdog noted that this benefits “many,” including stakeholders and future foreign and local investors in the country.

For this year, Arta has set the goal of 10-minute processing time for business permit applications for LGUs. To achieve this, the agency will continuously tap the private sector for assistance, Perez said.

For instance, he noted that the Aboitiz group helped to capacitate 10 identified LGUs; while Meralco donated 500 computer units that were distributed to various LGUs.”

Arta said the 10-minute processing time is a “commitment that we made from the call of the business sector; they’ve actually benchmarked this with other countries.”

The agency earlier said an LGU will be considered fully automated based on four criteria: first, the LGU has a system of submitting business applications online through the Unified Application Form which can upload the required documents in processing business applications.

Another basis for the LGU to qualify as fully automated is the capability to issue the following: electronic tax bill or (orders of payment) TOP, Bureau of Fire Protection-Fire Safety Inspection Certificate Fee, and Barangay Clearance Fee.

Also among the criteria for the LGU to be fully automated is being able to provide an “integrated online payment” or paying through online or digital facilities and gateways, such as pawnshops, GCash, or Bayad Centers.

Finally, Arta said the LGU should have the capability to issue electronic versions of issued permits and should have a link connecting to a physical courier to deliver permits.