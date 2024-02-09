AFP, USINDOPACOM hold 3rd MCA in WPS

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced that it has conducted its third “maritime cooperative activity” (MCA) with the United States Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) in the West Philippine (WPS) Friday, February 9.



The MCA, which was successfully conducted, reaffirmed the two nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability.

“The Philippine Navy’s BRP Gregorio Del Pilar (PS-15) and AW-109 helicopter (NH-434) together with the US Navy’s USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), embarked with an MH-60S ‘Sea Hawk,’ sailed together and participated in advanced planning and maritime communication operations within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,” AFP public affairs office chief Col. Xerxes Trinidad said in a statement Friday night.

The MCA has become a routine activity for both Filipino and US militaries to continuously enhance interoperability through the conduct of maritime security and maritime domain awareness operations.



Activities held during this MCA include communication exercise, photo exercise, and division tactics or officer of the watch maneuver.



“The continuous maritime cooperative activity manifests the enduring partnership between the Philippines and the US militaries. It demonstrates our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and fosters closer cooperation towards further enhancing our maritime capabilities,” AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said.



The first MCA was held in November of last year while the second was conducted in January of this year.