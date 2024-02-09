2Go, NU forge OJT partnership

2Go Group Inc., the country’s largest sea transportation and logistics solutions provider, has made a deal with its sister firm National University (NU) to provide maritime on-the-job training (OJT) for the school’s tourism and hospitality students.

This strategic alliance between the two SM-owned firms aims to equip students with the practical work experience essential for a successful transition into their professional careers upon graduation, the company said.

Over the three-year partnership, participating students will onboard 2Go vessels, gaining exposure to local hospitality and tourism expertise during a seven-day voyage.

In addition to assisting with the onboard hotel and food and beverage operations, students will receive standard lectures from training instructors guest relations, housekeeping and food and beverage, among others.

“National University is dedicated to provide top-notch educational opportunities, and the 2Go Group Inc.’s internship program will enhance our students’ knowledge, experience and employability upon graduation,” Renato Carlos H. Ermita, the school’s president, said in a statement.

The onboard learning program will center on harnessing 2Go’s expertise in hospitality services, offering students a five- to seven-day cruise-like work experiences onboard.

Participants will gain firsthand experience in the vessel’s hotel management, particularly valuable for those aspiring to enter the cruise operator field, the company said.

This initiative serves as a pivotal bridge for NU’s graduating class, connecting theoretical knowledge with practical insights into the dynamic service industry.

The internship program will run from January 2024 to 2027, offering participating students’ mentorship, guidance and industry insights. Both 2Go and National University said they anticipate a positive impact on students’ lives and future careers through this partnership.

“In the SM group, we understand the importance of being able to move people and goods safely and conveniently and how domestic tourism contributes to inclusive economic growth. This collaboration with academic institutions like NU will prepare and encourage more competent people to join the travel and logistics sectors,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, 2Go president and CEO.

2Go offers internship programs tailored for technical marine majors specializing in marine transportation and marine engineering. These programs enable aspiring professionals in the maritime sector to immerse themselves in elevated on-the-job training experiences, fostering the practical skills and industry insights necessary for a successful career in the maritime field.

The apprenticeship programs have the capacity to accommodate anywhere from 30 to 300 students per vessel, with the cutoff based on their areas of study.