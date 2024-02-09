13 Butuan villages placed under state of calamity as flood displaces 13,477

Butuan City—Thirteen barangays here were placed under state of calamity amid the swelling of the Agusan River, forcing 13,477 individuals to flee their inundated homes and communities.

On Wednesday, February 7, at around 4:00 p.m., the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) of Butuan, in response to the escalating effects of continuous weather disturbances, declared 13 out of the 27 affected barangays under a state of calamity allowing the affected areas to utilize their calamity funds.

In a statement, the SP declaration pointed out that for a barangay to be declared under a state of calamity, at least 15 percent of the affected population based on a science-based projection need emergency assistance, pursuant to National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Memorandum Order 60 s. 2019.

Based on the information provided by the City Social Welfare and Development (CSWD), as of 7:00 a.m. Thursday, the number of displaced or affected individuals increased to 14,868 or 4,282 families from 49 evacuation centers of the 27 affected barangays.

Several barangays have yet to fully submit their reports and assessment of affected and displaced families. They are hoping to be part of those declared under the state of calamity to access their calamity funds.

The sudden jump in the number of displaced individuals from 10,000 on Monday was attributed to the sudden thunderstorm brought by the easterlies on the afternoon of Wednesday, which further flooded several areas of the city.

Rea Canasisi, 33 years old and a mother of two, and a resident of Purok 3A in Barangay Mahogany, said that initially they didn’t plan to evacuate even after the forced evacuation order was imposed on Sunday, February 4 but changed their minds after the heavy rain covered the city Wednesday afternoon.

“Our house was designed to not be reached by flood water even if it’s above a person’s height but I got afraid since most of the time my husband is out driving a public utility vehicle and I am left alone with the children. In case of emergency, it will be hard for us since the water level is already up to the neckline, what makes it worse is that it’s pitch black after dark as the power in our barangay had to be cut off as a precaution from electrocution,” said Canasisi.

Canasisi stated that they haven’t experienced flooding in the area for 10 years but it’s quite different now as more people are living now in the barangay compared to what it was in 2014.

“The big flood in 2014 was bigger than this but we fear that this might grow further as the rain is starting to come back. Most of the evacuation centers are packed and it was good that we found a spot in one of them,” said Canasisi.

Mycl Angeli Sumalinog, head of the Early Warning System Management Section of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), said that the water level is still rising and that people should not be complacent.

“The call to evacuate and leave the flooded areas with the forced evacuation order since February 4, unfortunately, a of people still decided to remain in their homes amid the threat. No matter if the sun rises or if it rains, the water levels will continue to rise as the floodwaters coming from Agusan del Sur are still trickling down to Butuan,” said Sumalinog.

According to the CDRRMO the Agusan River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Center of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the floodwater in Talacogon town, Agusan del Sur remains at 6 meters.

“The floodwaters in Agusan del Sur will flow towards Butuan in the next few days, a clear indication that people should evacuate and for us to continue with our monitoring and coordinate with the barangay officials,” Sumalinog said.

Several of the evacuees complained about the lack of proper toilets, adequate water supply, and crowded classrooms as several of the school rooms that were provided as evacuation centers for the displaced families became congested and crowded with several incidents of verbal and violent altercations between family members and other individuals in the school evacuation centers.

The CDRRMO stated that they would look into several of the complaints and incidents in the evacuation centers.

According to the PAGASA weather update for Caraga Region, Butuan City, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to easterlies. Possible flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains. Light to moderate winds coming from East to Northeast will prevail with slight to moderate seas (0.6 to 2.5 meters).

Image credits: Erwin Mascariñas





