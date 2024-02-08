UAE Embassy commemorates International Day for Human Fraternity

THE Embassy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) marked the International Day for Human Fraternity on Sunday to champion “values of solidarity, peace, equity, tolerance and cultural diversity.”

Ambassador Mohamed Obaid Alqataam Alzaabi said that “Human Fraternity Day comes…as the world is struggling for peace,” as he expressed hopes that “all people seize that opportunity to contemplate how we should live together; to realize that we are not here to conflict; that there is nothing [to be conflicted on. The world] can accommodate us all.”

Since the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in 2021 proclaiming February 4 of every year for the commemoration, it has become a global day celebrated annually by all countries and serves as a reminder that all men should peacefully coexist.

According to Alzaabi, the resolution cited key contributions of people of all religions and beliefs to humanity, and commended international, regional, national, and local initiatives by religious leaders to promote interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

“The [wise leadership of the UAE] has been exerting great effort over the last year to promote these values,” the ambassador explained. “For instance, the country opened [in 2023] the Abrahamic Family House: the world’s first interfaith complex housing a mosque, a church and a synagogue.”

He added that “the UAE Higher Committee of Human Fraternity launched the ‘Zayed Award for Human Fraternity,’ which seeks to honor the legacy of His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan—founder of [our nation]—by celebrating people and entities who embody through their work his lifelong commitment to human fraternity.”

The initiative was first introduced by the emirates, which hosted and advocated for the meeting between His Holiness Pope Francis and the His Eminence Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayyib on February 4, 2019 in Abu Dhabi. It resulted in the signing of the “Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

The UAE declared that year as the “Year of Tolerance.”