Shift to surface water will cut scarcity problem–PBBM

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. called for a sustainable solution to address the “perpetual threat” of water scarcity amid the warming climate.

During the inauguration of the Davao City Bulk Water Supply Project (DCBWS) in Davao City on Wednesday, Marcos announced the shift in government policy of reducing the country’s reliance on ground water through wells by tapping surface water instead.

He noted this will ensure the public has a renewable source of water.

“This is very important as we have changed [the] policy and we are now starting to feel the effects of what we have been doing in the past, that is digging wells. And our aquifers are already starting to feel the effects and they are not being replenished enough,” Marcos said.

The President said projects such as the DCBWS, which makes use of surface water, are crucial for the country’s water security.

The state-of-art facility is a public-private partnership (PPP) of the Aboitiz-owned Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc. and the Davao City Water District (DCWD), which taps water from the Taguan River.

It helps supply 300 million liters of water to over a million households in Davao City, but also generate electricity through its hydro power plant.

The DCBWS started its operation on December 1, 2023.

Water scarcity

Marcos reiterated his call to concerned government agencies to expedite the completion of water-related projects to minimize the impact of the ongoing El Niño phenomenon, which is reducing the country’s average rainfall.

“Any disruption to the water supply, such as the one posed by the El Niño phenomenon, which we are feeling the effects of now, degrades our quality of life, it dampens economic activities, and can fuel disorder,” Marcos said.

“Of all emergencies, water scarcity is the hardest to contain. It is, however, preventable —with foresight, right plans, united action, and strong political will,” he added.

The Department of Agriculture reported El Niño already affected the production in areas, which rely mainly on rain for sustaining agricultural lands.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) also reported nine dams in Luzon now have below normal water levels.

It projected the effects of El Niño will last until the second half of the year.

