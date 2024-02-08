Senators inclined to approve bill on P100 daily wage hike

THE Senate on Wednesday opened plenary deliberations on a bill granting a P100 hike in the daily minimum wage for private sector workers in the entire country, with several senators expressing strong support for the measure pushed by Senate President Miguel Zubiri himself, despite opposition by business groups and some economists.

The bill proposing a P100-daily minimum wage increase is estimated to benefit over 4.2 million minimum wage earners, and was sponsored in plenary by Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development.

From the original proposal of a P150 daily wage increase, Estrada said his committee recommended a P100 daily pay hike as almost all regional wage boards have already responded to the workers’ clamor by ordering an increase ranging from P30 to P90 last year.

“Even as we recognize the wage hikes mandated by regional wage boards, their impact seems to have been wiped out by the continuing rise of prices of basic goods; hence, we are pushing this,” Estrada said, partly in Filipino, in his sponsorship speech on Senate Bill No. 2534.

Estrada clarified that “while the minimum wage in Metro Manila for the non-agricultural sector consistently recorded the highest basic pay in the country at P610 per day, however, the actual daily pay is eroded by inflation.”

He noted that the real value of the minimum wage—which reflects the inflation-adjusted rates using the consumer price index—has fallen to P514.50 in the capital as of July 2023 and further decreased to P504 for October 2023, and this scenario is replicated across all regions.

Upon consideration of the existing socioeconomic conditions and positions of various sectors, “it is incumbent upon us to propose a daily pay hike to help alleviate the burden of Filipinos in the face of soaring prices of basic commodities and rising cost of living,” the senator said.

He also argued that the prevailing minimum wage is even further away from meeting the basic needs of workers’ families which is estimated at P8,379 per month.

While inflation is slowing—it was 2.8 percent in January 2024—this does not mean that prices of goods are declining, he explained. “In fact, rice inflation hit 22.6 percent, the highest since March 2009, and the prices of other goods are steadily rising, amid the price hikes for electricity and gasoline.”

Besides Zubiri and Estrada, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva and Sen. Pia Cayetano also took the floor to express support for the measure.

