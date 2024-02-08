Public-private collaboration needed to make affordable medicines accessible to Filipinos

PUBLIC and private organizations are encouraged to work hand-in-hand to bring medicines and healthcare services closer to Filipinos, especially the underprivileged population.

“Healthcare in the Philippines should not be synonymous to the following terms: expensive, difficult to access, only for the rich. Filipinos should not die because they can’t afford to buy medicines,” Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Dr. Teodoro J. Herbosa said in a televised message during the Access to Medicines Summit 2024 held at the Diamond Hotel Manila on February 6 and 7.

The DOH chief’s statement was in reference to the increasing burden of shouldering exorbitant prices of medicines in the country on families. In fact, according to him, around 52 to 59 percent of the current health disbursement is attributed to household out-of-pocket expenditure, and 50.1 percent of the out-of-pocket expenditures were spent on pharmacies.

Private hospital and community pharmacies are more than eight and four times higher respectively than international reference prices. The Philippine wholesale price for some medicines are up to two to nine times more than the member-countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Comparative requirements

“DESPITE having comparative volume requirements for medicines, wholesale prices remain high in the Philippines. Retail prices of some branded generics already approximate the provinces of innovator brands. The realities on the ground are too difficult to ignore. While our health institutions have been discussing Universal Healthcare in opulent venues with overflowing food, Filipinos are finding it tough to access health services and medicines. Year by year, [it’s apparent] with the unavailability of services and medicines in their nearest health stations and centers, unavailable medications in government health centers and hospitals, and the absence of free medications and diagnosis,” he said.

For Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Head of India and Southeast Asia Growth and Emerging Markets Dion Warren, “ensuring equitable access to medicines is not just a matter of healthcare, but a fundamental human right.”

Because the availability and affordability of medicines are a matter of life and death for countless individuals, accessing it becomes even more critical. Access to medicine means having access to healthcare facilities, trained professionals, diagnostic tools, supportive services, and the like.

“It ensures that individuals can receive safe and effective care with necessary resources and the required expertise. Addressing challenges related to accessing medicine also goes beyond financial considerations. And while affordability is crucial, raising awareness and providing educational are equally important,” he noted.

Drug access is everybody’s business

UNDERSTANDING that the challenge of improving access to medicine is not an overnight endeavor, Takeda Healthcare Philippines Inc. and RiseAboveNow Business Consulting Group continued to explore their collaboration in this year’s conclave, themed “Building Bridges. A Blueprint for Collaborative and Innovative Access to Medicines,” that focused on four key objectives.

First, it highlighted successful efforts of organizations in improving access to medicines, serving as examples for others to learn from. Second, it fostered collaboration opportunities, promoting collective impact in enhancing access to medicines. Third, it initiated the development of a roadmap for stronger access to medicines through collaborative health innovations. Lastly, it advocated for policy changes and reforms to promote unbiased access to medicines across the region.

The Access to Medicine Summit 2024 witnessed the participation of over 100 key stakeholders from the Philippines’ DOH, local government units (LGUs), academia, healthcare industry, patient support groups, financial institutions, and medical societies. It also featured 32 influential speakers from different sectors and nations such as Malaysia and Vietnam, who shared their expertise and commitment to shaping thoughts and driving change across Southeast Asia.

“This summit marks a significant milestone in our collective journey towards improving access to essential medicines and health technologies. By bringing together diverse stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, we have created a valuable platform for sharing aspirations, showcasing progress, and identifying opportunities for collaboration. This convergence of times and efforts is crucial in addressing the challenges we face in ensuring equitable access to medicines for all Filipinos,” said Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Further health investments

AS the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, he underscored the importance of investing further in the healthcare system, following the Covid-19 pandemic that caught the entire world by surprise, particularly those under-developed countries that were medically and economically unprepared to face such health crisis.

“I continue to champion access to medicines for noncommunicable diseases,” Go said of the various initiatives he has taken to bring affordable yet quality healthcare services to Filipinos.

One of which is his consistent push for additional budget for the National Integrated Cancer Control Program, particularly for the Procurement of Additional Drugs for Cancer and Expansion of Cancer Medicines Access Program, which was appropriated with additional P500 million in 2021 and 2023. For this year, the Committee approved P1.25 billion for the Cancer Assistance Fund, which can also facilitate access to needed medicines of cancer patients. Also, it constantly supported the additional budget for mental health medicines, which was reflected in the 2023 national budget that can still be used for this year.

A known close aide to former President Rodrigo Duterte, he lauded his previous issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 104, which imposes maximum drug retail prices on certain drugs and medicines in accordance to the Cheaper Medicines Act. The drugs covered by the EO include those which address chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic pulmonary disease, among others.

“I am urging the Department of Health and other concerned agencies to implement this effectively and ensure the availability, accessibility and affordability of medicines needed by Filipinos, especially our poor compatriots,” appealed Senator Go.

Life-transforming treatments

ACKNOWLEDGING such a call for a collective public-private partnership, Takeda has already been supportive of the country in so far as making its life-transforming treatments more accessible to the local market.

In an effort to bridge the affordability gap for patients affected with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, it launched the Patient Assistance Program in the Philippines in 2017 and expanded it other countries, including Indonesia, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

“In the Philippines, the financial burden of out-of-pocket payment for outpatient diagnostic procedures creates a significant barrier for patients. In recognizing this challenge, we collaborated with the Philippine Cancer Society to provide critical support and financial assistance for patients who require the CD30 testing. This is a specific biomarker to diagnose this disease,” Warren said.

“Through this collaboration, we are breaking down the financial barriers that hinder access to essential diagnostic procedures. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of patients ensuring they receive testing and the care they ultimately need. This is just a small example of the many efforts at Takeda’s undertaking,” he stressed.