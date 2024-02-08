`

Program yields 1.4 tons of milkfish in Lanao del Norte

Davao City—A business incubation program of the Department of Agriculture (DA) yielded 1,418 kilograms or 1.4 metric tons of fish from various participants in Lanao del Norte.

The DA-National Fisheries Research and Development Institute (NFRDI) said its Brackishwater Fisheries Research and Development Center (BFRDC) in Lala, Lanao del Norte harvested the milkfish after the initial four-month culture period.

The grow-out of the milkfish was an undertaking of the DA’s Technology Business Incubation (TBI) program.

“Grown in brackishwater ponds, the harvest had an average survival rate of 87.5 percent,” the DA said in a statement.

It added that the abundant yield of the incubatees “resulted from their training in the grow-out culture of milkfish in brackishwater ponds, which included lectures and practical sessions on pond preparation, feeding management, sampling and monitoring, and marketing.”

“Additionally, they received technical assistance from project inception to harvest, ensuring strict adherence to all protocols.”

Dr. Casiano H. Choresca Jr., BFRDC chief; Dr. Minerva Fatimae Ventolero, BFRDC assistant chief; Gilda Joannah Calderon of NFRDI-Aquaculture Research and Development Division; representatives from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Provincial Fishery Office-Lanao del Norte and officials of Barangay Pacita, Lala, Lanao del Norte, witnessed the first harvest.

The DA said its TBI program aims to provide business opportunities and livelihood support for the local fishers by promoting matured aquaculture technologies.

Meanwhile, 70 fishermen cooperatives from the two provinces of Maguindanao and from the Special Geographic Area (SGA) reported that they already received in December the third batch of brand-new fishing boats from the Bangsamoro government.

The December batch of boats amounted to P4.2 million.

Mohammad Asnur Pendatun, head of Project Tabang Livelihood Unit of the Bangsamoro government said the autonomous regional government previously distributed 150 fishing boats across the region using funds for 2021 and 2022.

Oplan Bangsamoro Rapid Assistance’s goal is to support farmers and cooperatives in their day-to-day operations, enhance crop productions, and provide additional economic goods and services.

“And we have another 70 new fishing boats, but this time, allotted for Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi,” Pendatun said.

