PHL not a tight labor market—experts, PSA

DESPITE the record-low unemployment rate in December last year, economists and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) are not convinced that the country already has a tight labor market.

Based on the results of the latest Labor Force Survey (LFS), the PSA said the country’s unemployment rate averaged 3.1 percent in December 2023 and 4.3 percent in 2023. The 3.1 percent rate in December is a new record low in the series that began in 2005.

Given this, the country’s employment rate averaged 96.9 percent in December 2023 and 95.7 percent in 2023. The PSA said the rate in December is also the highest since 2005.

“It’s not yet a [tight labor market]. Although, economists should look at ano ba yung ating [what is our] natural rate of unemployment. Pero wala pa naman kaming nakikita [But we have not seen anything]. We will see in the next surveys,” National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa told BusinessMirror on the sidelines of the LFS briefing.

“The economists should estimate the natural rate of employment….So we can see if we’re nearing it; so right now, I don’t know whether [the] 3.1 percent [approximates it]. Anyway, it’s just one month so perhaps [we’ll have] more information in the first quarter, we will see,” he also said.

De La Salle University economist Maria Ella Oplas describes a tight labor market as an economic condition where “there are more job openings available compared to people looking for work.”



Hires, fires, quits

For his part, Former Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Dante V. Canlas said it is better to use data on hires, fires and quits to determine the natural rate of unemployment.

“The natural rate of unemployment is a theoretical construct that is best understood in labor-market models where search by both labor and firms is taking place always,” Canlas said.

Regardless of the measurement, such a condition, Mapa said, would prompt employers to increase wages in order to attract the workers they need. Wage hikes can be a cause for higher inflation.

Wage inflation, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation Chief Economist Michael L. Ricafort said, is the test of labor tightness. However, wages in the Philippines remain relatively lower compared to other countries.

“Wages are still relatively lower compared to other countries. That is the test of labor tightness, if wage inflation would also reflect it. This may also be a function of population growth that slowed down in recent years,” Ricafort told BusinessMirror on Wednesday.

“When employers start to pay a premium to attract talent. [But] there is also competition from overseas market, or OFWs deployed amid aging population in some developed countries,” he also said.

However, Canlas said it is “misleading to believe” that the country already has a tight labor market.

He noted that the country’s underemployment rate remains high or in double-digits. In December 2023, PSA data showed underemployment rate was at 11.9 percent and averaged 12.3 percent in 2023.

The underemployed data covered 6.01 million Filipinos in December 2023 and 5.95 million in the full year or the whole of 2023.

The ranks of the underemployed include 2.35 million invisibly underemployed persons who, despite working 40 hours a week, are still looking for additional work hours due to low incomes.

The number of invisible underemployed Filipinos increased by 129,000 in December 2023 compared to December 2022.

“Although the open unemployment rate at slightly over 4 percent suggests a tight labor market, it is misleading to believe so at this point,” Canlas told BusinessMirror.

“I base my answer on the high underemployment rate, which indicates a slack labor market. Underemployed workers seek additional work even if they’re fully employed. This means the latter are employed but at low wages,” he added.



Digitalization factor

Apart from this, HSBC ASEAN economist Aris Dacanay told this newspaper via email that digitalization is also preventing the labor market from being tight.

Through digitalization as well as other rising and niche sectors, Dacanay said, more workers are encouraged to join the labor market. The latest PSA data supported this as labor force participation improved.

In December 2023, the labor force increased to 52.13 million from 51.22 million in December 2022. The labor force participation rate also improved to 66.6 percent from 66.4 percent in December 2022.

In 2023, Filipinos who are part of the labor force increased to 50.38 million, representing a rate of 64.9 percent. This is higher than the 49.56 million or rate of 64.7 percent posted in 2022.

For Unionbank Chief Economist Rubel Carlo Asuncion, another reason the labor market is not yet tight is the seasonality in the improvement in employment data.

“The low unemployment rate as of late [fourth quarter 2023)]has been largely due to seasonality [as confirmed also by Undersecretary Claire Dennis S. Mapa] due to higher demand for labor during the holidays [producing temporary jobs]. We have yet to see the next data points and see where the Philippines lies,” Asuncion told BusinessMirror

Meanwhile, Oplas said labor market tightness may not be felt nationwide but it is the case in rural areas. In rural areas, it’s difficult to get workers because workers are “overemployed.”

This, Oplas said, is not the case in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR) where many Filipinos are looking for jobs and could not get employment.

For this reason, Oplas said she supported the “balik probinsiya” program of the past administration. This will increase labor supply of skilled workers in provinces to boost economic growth in these areas.

“The program can be a success if local governments are able to attract investments to their areas for rural development, and decentralization of development is key,” Oplas told this newspaper.

Meanwhile, Ateneo de Manila University economist Alvin P. Ang said computing the natural employment rate is not relevant as it is heavily biased toward elementary occupations and low-end services.

Ang said even if the country is hitting the natural rate now given the latest employment data, Filipinos are still not better off because of low-paying jobs.

“[The labor market is] tight it seems. But I’ll look more for higher quality and higher paying jobs in the medium term,” Ang said.

His fellow ADMU economist, Leonardo Lanzona, told BusinessMirror he estimates the natural unemployment rate to be around 5 percent.

Thus, he believes the labor market is already tight. Lanzona lamented that, similar to the points raised by Ang, access to quality jobs has been more limited.

Lanzona said while there are opinions such as digitalization improving the employment prospects of Filipinos, only those with high skills will be able to access these jobs. This makes self-employment the basic trend.

“The still elevated inflation rate indicates an overheated economy, thus suggesting that the current unemployment rate of roughly 4 percent is lower than the natural rate of unemployment,” Lanzona told this newspaper.

“I would think that if inflation is reduced to 2 percent from the current 3.9 percent, the unemployment rate will be 5 percent, which is my estimate of the natural unemployment rate,” he added.



Ways forward

To address concerns regarding tight labor markets, Lanzona said the government must spur the economy towards a greater growth path.

Lanzona said this means creating regulations in digitalization and online labor platforms to ensure that the new technology does not replace jobs but increase labor productivity.

Canlas said government should also support the creation of an educated and trained labor force with employable skills.

The government should encourage and facilitate capital accumulation or investments among enterprises, he added.

The former National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Secretary also said the government must ensure “smooth employee-employer relations to promote productivity in the workplace.”

“Given that a job-matching process is constantly taking place in labor and occupational markets, the government can facilitate job matching through the provision of quality labor-market information,” Canlas said.

Earlier, Moody’s Analytics noted that the country, like the United States, already had a tight labor market and this was instrumental in the country’s recent economic performance.

Moody’s Analytics said the country’s 2023 economic performance was mainly driven by consumption spending.

The 5.6-percent GDP growth, the think tank said, was better than its forecast of 4.9 percent as well as the 5.2-percent average growth expectation of the market. However, this remained below the government’s 6 to 7 percent target.