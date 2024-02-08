PHL manufacturing output slows to 4.4% in 2023

THE Philippine manufacturing sector’s output slowed to 4.4 percent in 2023 due to double-digit declines in several commodity groups, according to the latest data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Based on the Production Index and Net Sales Index, PSA said the factory production in 2023 slowed from the 15.1 percent average posted in 2022.

Commodities that posted double-digit contractions in 2023 were led by wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles, and related products with 25 percent; wearing apparel, 24.3 percent; and leather and related products, including footwear, 23.1 percent.

“The annual average rate in VoPI for manufacture of food products declined in 2023 by 1.8 percent from a 5 percent annual average increment in 2022,” PSA also said.

Products that propped the manufacturing sector’s output last year were commodities such as coke and refined petroleum products which increased 33.2 percent; electrical equipment, 25.8 percent; and transport equipment, 23.4 percent, among others.

In December 2023, the Volume of Production Index (VoPI) posted a growth of 2 percent, faster than the 1.8 percent posted in November 2023 but slower than the 4.5 percent in December 2022.

“The expansion in the annual growth of the VoPI in December 2023 was mainly brought about by the slower annual decline in the manufacture of food products at 1.4 percent in December 2023, compared with its annual drop of 4.9 percent in the previous month. The manufacture of food products contributed 34.5 percent to the uptrend of VoPI for the manufacturing section in December 2023,” PSA said.

The main contributors to the growth of the VoPI were the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations at 38.2 percent in December 2023 from a contraction of 23.4 percent in December 2022.

This was followed by the manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment which contracted 12 percent during the period from a 23.5-percent annual decrease in the previous month.

The PSA also said eight industry divisions registered year-on-year increases in December 2023.

In contrast, 11 industry divisions posted annual declines during the period.

The highest annual drop was observed in manufacture of wood, bamboo, cane, rattan articles and related products at 55.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the VoPI for manufacture of food products registered an annual drop of 1.4 percent in December 2023.

This was slower compared with its annual decline of 4.9 percent in November 2023. In December 2022, VoPI for manufacture of food products recorded an annual decrease of 0.8 percent.

“The slower annual decrease of VoPI for manufacture of food products in December 2023 was primarily driven by the same top three industry groups that contributed to the slower annual decline of VaPI for manufacture of food products during the period,” PSA said.

The PSA also said the average capacity utilization rate for the manufacturing section in December 2023 was reported at 74.3 percent from 74.8 percent in the previous month.

Data showed all industry divisions reported capacity utilization rates of more than 60 percent during the month.

The top three industry divisions in terms of reported capacity utilization rate were manufacture of rubber and plastic products at 80 percent.

This was followed by the manufacture of machinery and equipment except electrical at 79.8 percent; and manufacture of beverages at 79.6 percent.

“The proportion of establishments that operated at full capacity [90 percent to 100 percent] was 27.4 percent of the total number of responding establishments. Meanwhile, 39.4 percent operated at 70 to 89 percent capacity, and 33.2 percent operated below 70 percent capacity,” PSA said.

The Production Index and Net Sales Index used to be the Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries.

It continues to monitor the production, net sales, inventories and capacity utilization of selected manufacturing establishments to provide flash indicators on the performance of the manufacturing sector.