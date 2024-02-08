PAVI unit plans to put up transmission facility

PAVI Green Camsur Renewable Energy Inc. (PGCSREI) wants to develop a dedicated transmission facility worth P330 million that will connect its 40 megawatt (MW) solar power project to the 69kV Naga substation of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP).

PGCSREI, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Prime Asset Ventures Inc., is asking the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to issue a provisional authority to develop and own the point-to-point transmission facility with an estimated cost of P329,574,457.60.

The proposed facility, said PGCSREI, is the only viable option for connecting the PAVI Green Naga solar project because of its proximity to the Naga 69kV substation and because of the lower operating cost that PGCSREI will incur.

“In the interconnection facilities study, NGCP recommended that the PAVI Green Naga solar project shall connect to the existing Naga 69kV substation via an approximately 9-km connection line and will utilize a single circuit. The dedicated facility project is the most cost-effective and viable option for the immediate connection of the PAVI Naga project,” said PGCSREI in its application filed with the ERC.

The construction of the proposed project may be completed by October 2024. PGCSREI has already issued a bid invite for the engineering, construction, and procurement of the transmission line and substation.

Based on the system impact study performed by NGCP, the connection of the PAVI Green Naga solar project to the Luzon grid was found to be technically feasible through the dedicated facility project.

Upon completion of the dedicated transmission project and the commercial operation of the solar project, PGCSREI intends to engage the services of NGCP for the operation, service and maintenance.

“A provisional authority or interim relief is thus urgently needed to enable PGCSREI to achieve the target commercial operations date of the PAVI Green project by December 2024,” the company said in its application.

The ERC has set a hearing for next month.