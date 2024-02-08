Meralco counters P4P allegations

The Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) refutes claims made by the Power for People Coalition (P4P) that the utility firm is “hell-bent on making 2024 a year of expensive electricity for consumers.”

As a highly regulated entity, Meralco said it strictly adheres to the rules set by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE) for the conduct of the competitive selection process (CSP), which is meant to secure sufficient power supply at the least possible cost.

“This is to minimize, if not avoid, dependence on the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market [WESM], where prices are known to be highly volatile especially during the dry season given the higher demand and the historically tight supply.

If any, Meralco’s CSPs aim to benefit the public by ensuring sufficient and reliable energy at the most competitive cost in accordance with the policies set by the ERC,” Meralco said on Wednesday.

P4P has raised the alarm over the new CSP initiated by Meralco, which in January resulted in bids amounting to 3,000 megawatts (MW) of gas and coal contracts. P4P claimed that these contracts, unlike previous contracts of Meralco terminated last year, also make way for passed on fuel costs.

“Meralco’s claims of providing least-cost electricity is a fairy tale without the happily ever after. Meralco’s claim that its new contracts will provide consumers with the least cost electricity cannot be true when volatile and expensive costs of imported gas and coal are hidden in the bid prices and are eventually passed on to electric consumers.

Regardless of the prices in the bids, ordinary citizens struggling to make ends meet will pay higher electricity bills in 2024,” P4P said.

In the recently concluded CSP for 1,200MW baseload capacity, Meralco secured the best bid offer from South Premiere Power Corp (SPPC), which offered a total levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) rate at P7.0718 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) for the entire 1,200-MW requirement.

During the CSP, Meralco said the bidding documents were also updated to consider the recommendations of ERC Chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta.

For the 1,800MW CSP, Meralco received the best offers from GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co. (GNPD), Mariveles Power Generation Corp. (MPGC), and Excellent Energy Resources Inc. (EERI).

GNPD offered a total LCOE rate of P6.8580 per kWh for 300 MW of the total requirement, while MPGC offered P6.9971 per kWh LCOE for another 300 MW of supply. EERI, meanwhile, placed the bid for the 1,200-MW supply at P7.1094 per kWh LCOE.

Masinloc Power Co. Ltd. (MPCL), the other generation company that participated in the bidding, offered for 300 MW at a rate of P7.1417 per kWh. However, with EERI’s bid completing the required 1,800 MW total supply requirement, MPCL’s offer was designated as a possible next best bid.

“As to allegations of collusion, Meralco’s CSPs are highly transparent, with all bidding proceedings conducted in an open and transparent manner.

To further ensure transparency and fairness, CSP observers witnessed the submission and opening of bids and the proceedings were streamed live. In fact many of the recommendations of government in terms of the bidding were adopted by the Bids and Awards Committee,” the utility firm said.