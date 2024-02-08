Magnolia goes for Finals equalizer vs San Miguel Beer

MAGNOLIA found a chink in San Miguel Beer’s armor in winning Game 3 and the Hotshots intend to pounce on the same weakness as they go for the Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup Finals series equalizer Friday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“We just have to limit them below 100 points and we have a good chance of beating them again,” Magnolia coach Chito Victolero told BusinessMirror on Thursday.

The Hotshots foiled a potential SMB sweep of the best-of-seven series with their 88-80 victory in Game 3. They went 0-2 in the duel when the Beermen went beyond 100 points—103-95 in Game 1 and 109-85 in Game 2.

“We have our defensive legs back,” said Victolero, whose Hotshots played six straight games from their semifinals series with the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters while the Beermen had an easier time eliminating the Ginebra Gin Kings.

“The two days between Games 2 and 3 helped us recover,” he added.

Despite losing the battle off the boards, 50-57, Magnolia made SMB bleed for points as the Beermen made only 28 of their 82 attempts from the field while scoring 38 of their 84 tries.

Tyler Tarik Bey, who has averages of 19.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in the Finals, focused on defending against his SMB counterpart Bennie Boatwright and finished with only 11 points.

Boatwright managed 27 points and 13 rebounds but committed eight turnovers.

“I expect a grind in Game 4 and they [Beermen] will come out strong so we have to be ready,” said Victolero, adding that he now feels comfortable after the issue between Calvin Abueva and SMB coach Jorge Gallent has been thrown out the window.

“That’s already gone and we never talked about it,” he said. “All the distractions are already gone.”

Abueva, who was fined P100,000 for mocking Gallent’s disability, approached the coach before the Game 3 tipoff and gave him a hug.

SMB team manager Gee Abanilla, meanwhile, confirmed that Jericho Cruz will play Friday after missing Game 3 after incurring a fifth technical foul in the conference.

But Terrence Romeo, Abanilla said, remains a day-to-day decision with his ankle tendonitis.

“Game 4 is going to be a tough game and very important for both teams,” Abanilla told BusinessMirror. “It’s good to have a 3-1 edge in this series and we don’t want Magnolia to seize the momentum once they tie the series.”

Mark Barroca anchored Magnolia’s offense in Game 3 with 20 points, six assists and two steals.

Game 4 is set at 7:30 p.m.