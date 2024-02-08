India National Day: Reinforcing ‘truly dynamic ties’ with PHL

ON January 26, the Embassy of India held the local celebration of the South Asian nation’s 75th Republic Day at the Rizal Ballroom of Makati Shangri-La.

Ambassador Shambu Kumaran welcomed distinguished guests from the government, diplomatic and consular corps, as well as business leaders who joined the Indian community, who were resplendent in kurta pajamas and colorful saris.

In his address, Kumaran said India is now the world’s most populous country with about 1.4 billion citizens: “Today, the nation is the world’s fastest-growing major economy, the fifth largest, and soon to take its place among the three largest economies worldwide.”

Ambassador Yousef Esmaeil Zadeh of Iran (from left), Papal Nuncio and dean of the diplomatic corps Rev. Charles Brown, with Consul-General Issam El-Debs of Syria.

In response, Undersecretary Charles Jose of the Department of Foreign Affairs mentioned that it is no surprise India and the Philippines have become mutual partners in both bilateral endeavors and multilateral undertakings: “In November this year, we will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations. Our ties are truly dynamic, and now span the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.”

The speeches were followed by a fashion show of Indian costumes from different states, and a sumptuous spread enjoyed by all.