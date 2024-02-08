I. Cervantes honors film legend Juan Mariné with online series

THIS February, Instituto Cervantes will showcase the online film series: “Juan Mariné, Goya de Honor” to celebrate one of the most valuable contributors to the history of Spanish cinema.

Cinematographer and film inventor Juan Mariné Bruguera (born December 13, 1920) dedicated more than 80 years of his career to cinema, in such a way that his works have managed to capture and develop an essential imagery for Spanish culture in film. His efforts in film conservation and restoration vividly represent the importance of light in the history of Spanish cinema.

The series will present four feature films personally chosen by the centenary professional, all of which prominently highlight the visual aesthetics woven into the films’ shots. By making use of light and cinematography in the making of a film, the series presents two overarching themes: The first two make use of black and white imagery in emphasizing the nature of visual aesthetics behind film shots, while the other two utilize imagery in cinema to create shots that make supernatural spaces in fictional genres credible.

The series progresses on February 9 with a comedy: “Un millón en la basura” (1967), as city lights and the Christmas atmosphere bring the audience close to the lives of disadvantaged people in recognizing social realities. With the city captured masterfully by Mariné, the story follows Pepe Martínez who works in the night cleaning service of Madrid watering the streets. While filled with troubles about eviction during the Christmas season, one night, Martínez finds a wallet in a garbage can filled with bills and it seems like his luck has changed for the better. (Link to the movie: https://vimeo.com/885759612).

With the online series halfway through its showing, the third film “El astronauta” (1970) will be available on February 16, as Mariné’s photographic work takes us away to the stars. Amid the space fever of the late 60s, the comedy film sets out with a parody on the infamous moon landing. The film centers around a group of friends in a village in Southern Spain who await the arrival of man on the moon through a bar’s television set. Viewing the feat as unexceptional, the group convinces themselves that they can start the Spanish space race and set out to build the space prototype on nearby land. (Link: https://vimeo.com/885757463).

The film series will conclude on February 23 with La grieta (1991) which ventures into the wonders of science fiction and horror cinema, as Mariné works with director Juan Piquer in creating a supernatural stage under the sea. The film sets its stage in the interiors of a submarine, as a NATO mission dives to a crevasse at 15,000 meters deep in the Dannekin rift where an experiment seems to have caused strange mutations in the creatures that inhabit it, and where a submarine was lost, and is being rescued. (Link: https://vimeo.com/885643948).

On February 2, the online film series was officially set in motion with the tension-filled romance of Orgullo (1955), as the long withstanding passions of rivalry muddles the budding passion of love.

The films will be available for streaming through its Vimeo channel (vimeo.com/institutocervantes) and will be freely accessible for four days (96 hours) from their start date and time.

The online film series, presented by Instituto Cervantes de Manila in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain, will be in Spanish with English subtitles. Viewing is free. For further information and updates on the film series, visit Instituto Cervantes’ website or its Facebook account.