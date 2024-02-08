Have symptoms of prostate cancer? Don’t self-medicate, consult with doctor

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer affecting the prostate, a small walnut-shaped gland in males that produces seminal fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Like other types of cancer, it starts from one abnormal cell, and is thought to be caused by something that damages or changes certain genes in the cell.

It is currently the third most common type of cancer among Filipino men, usually affecting older men, 65 and above , the Department of Health (DOH) said.

However, the DOH said, the exact cause of prostate cancer remains unclear, but it likely involves various factors which increase its risk, including:

Increasing age

Family history of prostate cancer

Obesity

Cigarette smoking

Dietary factors (including high calcium intake, heavy alcoholic drinking, processed food intake)

History of sexually transmitted infections such as HPV and gonorrhea

Based on the Philippine Global Cancer Observatory (GLOBOCAN) 2020, the number of new cancer cases in 2020 for both sexes and all ages is a total of 153,751 cases of which 8,242 (or 5.4 percent) were prostate cancer.

Of these total number of cases, males of all ages who were diagnosed with cancer reached 67,257, of which 8,242 or 12.3 percent were prostate cancer.

For incidence, mortality, and prevalence by cancer site, prostate cancer is 5th in the rank of new cases. It is 9th in rank in the number of deaths with an equivalent of 3,164, or 3.4 percent.

Signs and symptoms

DIFFERENT people have different symptoms for prostate cancer. Some men do not have symptoms at all.

Some symptoms of prostate cancer are:

Difficulty starting urination

Weak or interrupted flow of urine

Frequent urination, especially at night

Difficulty emptying the bladder completely

Pain or burning sensation during urination

Blood in the urine or semen

Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis that doesn’t go away

Painful ejaculation

If the cancer spreads to other parts of the body, other symptoms can develop. The most common site for the cancer to spread is to one or more bones, especially the pelvis, lower spine and hips, which can become painful and tender.

Prevention and control

AVOIDING risk factors and increasing protective factors may help prevent prostate cancer.

Risk factors include cigarette smoking, heavy alcohol intake, and obesity; thus, individuals may lower their risk by stopping/avoiding cigarette smoking, limiting alcoholic intake, and exercising regularly.

Other risk factors which may increase the risk of prostate cancer include vitamin E intake, folic acid supplementation, a diet high in dairy products and calcium.

“However, an individual must ask a doctor first to assess whether avoiding these nutrients are necessary. Protective factors, on the other hand, include folate [found in green vegetables, beans, and orange juice] and the use of medications which lower the level of male sex hormones in the body. However, self-medicating with these drugs is discouraged, and one must visit a doctor to determine whether the use of such drugs is warranted,” the DOH said.