Gold eludes weightlifters in Tashkent

VANESSA SARNO finished fifth in the women’s +71 kgs competitions on Thursday as the Filipino athletes go home from their Asian Weightlifting Championships campaign in Tashkent without a gold medal.

Sarno, 20 and back-to-back Southeast Asian Games champion, was bothered by back spasms and managed 100 kgs in snatch and 128 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 228 kgs.

“We didn’t force her because she hurt her back and we don’t like to aggravate the injury,” Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas secretary-feneral Patrick Lee told BusinessMirror in a chat message from the Yunusabad Sports Complex in the Uzbek capital.

“Vanessa is a fighter, she refuses to surrender but she had no choice because of the injury,” he added.

Sarno Is almost guaranteed of a ticket to Paris with her No. 5 ranking in her weight class—the top 10-ranked athletes in each weight class will qualify for the Paris Olympics set from July 26 to August 11.

North Korea’s Song Kuk Hyang swept the three gold medals with her 115 kgs in snatch, 154 kgs in clean and jerk and 269 kgs total lift in the Paris Olympics qualifying event.

Chinese Taipei’s Chen Wen-Huei (108-128-236) clinched silver and South Korea’s Mun Minhee (102-129- 231) bagged bronze.

Tokyo Olympian Elreen Ann Ando clinched two silvers in women’s -59 kgs and Rosegie Ramos one silver in women’s 49 kgs division in Tashkent.

The same athletes—plus Tokyo Games champion Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo—will compete in the last Olympic qualifier, the International Weightlifting Federation World Cup—from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket, Thailand.