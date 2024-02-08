Globe: Revenues will grow despite headwinds in 2024

Globe Telecom Inc. expects its revenues to continue growing by “low to mid-single digit” this year, almost similar to its performance in 2023, due to economic headwinds.

Ernest Cu, the company’s president, said on Wednesday Globe has a “more positive” outlook for 2024, “as inflation continues to abate.”

Historically, inflation causes consumer wallets to shrink, making telco services one of the first to be reduced in terms of allocation.

“The outlook is more positive, given that inflation continues to abate. We saw some pretty good numbers once again just recently. And hopefully that is for the BSP [Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas] to lower the interest rates and stimulate more business activity,” he said during the company’s financial briefing for the full year of 2023.

Cu said the telco business of Globe is now mature and is “quite” dependent on expansion. “That’s why we’re also very happy and fortunate that the growth that we saw in 2023 was quite robust in relative terms to other telcos we see in the world. As far as expansion continues to explore solutions that we can provide to the Filipino public in terms of a digital service, that can ease the burden of daily life using the different assets that we have at Globe.”

In 2023, Globe saw its profits dwindling by 29 percent to P24.58 billion from P34.61 billion, due to higher depreciation expenses coupled with non-operating charges that fully offset the three-percent increase in revenues.

Globe’s top line stood at P162.33 billion, a new record high, from P157.98 billion as its mobile and corporate data businesses as well as non-telco services posted “robust growth.”

Of the five business segments, fixed line voice posted a 20-percent decline in revenues and home broadband recorded a seven-percent drop. The three others mobile, corporate data, and non-telco services, grew by five percent, seven percent, and 18 percent, respectively.

Globe’s operating expenses and subsidy grew parallel to its revenues at three percent to P80.91 billion from P78.88 billion.

For 2024, Globe is allocating $1 billion in capital expenditures, lower than the $1.3-billion allotted for 2023, as it seeks to free up cash flow in the long term.