Global experts convene to tackle online risks to children and explore effective solutions

From physical distance forced by the pandemic to digital immersion, children navigate a world reshaped by technology, making online life their constant companion. Equipping children with the knowledge and tools to make informed choices about their digital activities and to recognize and report harmful content is critical for their safety and well-being.

Leaders from global child-focused organizations ChildFund Alliance and ECPAT International said “adults, parents, and caregivers need to foster open communication, learn to keep up with their more tech-savvy children, and understand that children are not responsible for protecting themselves from people who seek to harm them online.”

Experts on child online safety from around the world and members of ChildFund’s WEB Safe & Wise Children’s Advisory Council gathered February 6, 2024, Tuesday during the Safer Internet Day event held in Pasig City to discuss the most pressing dangers to children online as well as solutions that can be adopted to ensure every child can engage and connect safely online.

ChildFund Alliance is a global network of 11 child -focused development and humanitarian organizations reaching nearly 36 million children and their family members in 70 countries. WEB Safe & Wise is its new initiative that focuses on addressing the risks emerging in the digital environment, while empowering children and young people to become effective digital citizens.

Undersecretary Angelo Tapales from the Council for the Welfare of Children (CWC) and Margarita Magsaysay, OIC Executive Director of Inter-Agency Council Against Child Pornography (IACACP) to National Coordinating Center Against OSAEC and CSAEM, were among the speakers which also included Dr. Najat Maalla M’jid, the special representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations on Violence against Children; Julie Inman Grant, Australia’s eSafety Commissioner; Dr. Mikiko Otani, Immediate Past Chair of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, and officials from International Justice Mission (IJM), UNICEF East Asia and Pacific Office, ECPAT (End Child Prostitution and Trafficking) Philippines, ChildFund, and members of the tech industry including CleanDNS.

“As the digital landscape continues to rapidly evolve, new opportunities for children and young people increase, but so do the threats they face online,” said Ryan DeSouza, Senior Advisor, Advocacy and Policy, and also head of the ChildFund’s WEB Safe & Wise initiative.

“It’s imperative, therefore, that we work together—and with the children—to create a better digital world. ChildFund Alliance launched WEB Safe & Wise as a frontline defense against some of the most urgent risks to children online, including sexual exploitation and abuse of children,” added DeSouza.

Agents of change

THE speakers all agreed that young people are powerful agents of change who must be involved in all stages of the process—from identifying the problem all the way through to implementing solutions to further protect children online.

“Our goal, by working closely with children and young people, is to identify solutions they believe can benefit them, and also keep them safer, when they engage online,” said ChildFund Alliance Secretary General Meg Gardinier.

The Children’s Advisory Council includes youth members from across the globe. Members of the Children’s Advisory Council who participated in the Safer Internet Day Event included young people from Ethiopia, India, Mexico, Mozambique, Paraguay, Uganda, Vietnam, and Philippines.

Council member Azumi, who is from the Philippines, said she believes it is urgent that “all young people be given a voice in the fight for a safer online world.” Tihitina from Ethiopia shared that she is “eager to work on creating a web safe environment for children and young people and to contribute to driving change.” Moises from Mexico said he is seeking “ways to solve the challenges that girls, boys, and young people face in the online environment.”

During the panel discussion, the youth representatives were asked “If you were a stakeholder, what actions would you take to keep children safe online?”

Vidi from Indonesia underscored the two-pronged approach essential for online child safety: equipping parents with knowledge and raising broader awareness about the dangers children face. Vidi said one way to achieve this is by partnering with the government to develop educational materials easily understandable by children.

As a member of the Children’s Advisory Council, Vidi and the other participants said they conduct activities, forums, and social media campaigns to educate children on how to stay safe online.

Calls for stronger enforcement of RA 11930

IN the Philippines, the problem is so prevalent that UNICEF and IJM identified the country as the center of child sex abuse materials production. In the recent Scale of Harm report by the IJM, researchers found nearly half a million Filipino children in 2022 were trafficked online via live streaming, often by relatives or people they know, in order to produce child sexual exploitation material.

Reynaldo Bicol, Jr., Director of IJM Manila Program Office, cited the factors that contributed to the proliferation of the crime which include language proficiency (almost everyone speaks English) making communication with international perpetrators easier, persistent use of social media platforms, and the accessibility of money remittance centers (facilitating quick financial gain).

The country should also be vigilant about this disturbing trend—new forms of abuse, such as AI-generated imagery and financial sextortion—which are experiencing a significant increase, with dreadful consequences.

For its part, the Council for the Welfare of Children promises to work closely with other government agencies to address online child sexual abuse and exploitation. Tapales said his department is working with the Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as well as with the private sector to curb the violence and sexual abuse against children.

Tapales shared that the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act (RA) 11930 or the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act were signed in 2023.

R.A. 11930, which amended the Anti-Child Pornography Act of 2009, ensures the protection of every child against all forms of sexual abuse and exploitation, especially those committed with the use of information and communications technology (ICT).

The IRR of the Anti-OSAEC law outlines the comprehensive guidelines and mechanisms to combat OSAEC, ranging from effective reporting to robust international cooperation. It covers the duties and responsibilities of the private sector, especially internet intermediaries and internet service providers, down to internet hotspots, cafes, or kiosks.

The IRR also lists key instrumentalities in fighting OSAEC, including financial investigation of perpetrators, blacklisting of aliens, and age verification protocols.

“What we want is stronger enforcement of the law because those provisions that would disrupt this crime are already there,” said Bicol.

###