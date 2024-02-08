Fruitas opens 3 Ling Nam branches

Fruitas Holdings Inc., a food and beverage kiosks operator, on Wednesday said it opened three new Ling Nam restaurants across three major cities in the Metro Manila in January.

The company said it opened branches each in Quezon City, Caloocan and Makati City.

“This strategic expansion underscores Fruitas group’s commitment to providing quality dining experiences and strengthening its presence in the industry,” the company said.

Ling Nam opened its newest establishment in Ziti Center Mall, Caloocan City, last January 3. It has a private room for meetings and intimate gatherings, along with a seating capacity of 48 people. It also opened a branch in Ever Commonwealth, Quezon City last January 15. It is located at the ground floor, Calle Bistro, Don Antonio Road. The restaurant caters to families.

In Makati, the company launched of Ling Nam Noodle Bar, which is located at the Grid Co-Living, Yakal corner Lumbayao and Bakawan Streets, San Antonio Village. It opened last January 24.

“It is only the beginning of our fruitful expansion in the casual and formal dining space this year. We’re very much excited to bring Ling Nam’s authentic delicacies across the Philippines which our countrymen will surely love” Lester Yu, the company’s president and CEO, said.

Since Fruitas’s acquisition of Ling Nam, the company continued to innovate the brand by introducing additional formats for Ling Nam.

In addition to the original Ling Nam format, Fruitas launched Ling Nam Express, Ling Nam Noodle Bar and Ling Nam Fried Siopao.

Ling Nam has a total of 34 stores nationwide, comprising seven Ling Nam since 1950 restaurants, three Ling Nam Express, one Ling Nam Noodle Bar and 23 Ling Nam Fried Siopao outlets.