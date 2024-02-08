Filinvest Malls and COMELEC launch Register Anywhere Program

In a move to enhance voter accessibility, Filinvest Malls becomes the first mall chain to sign a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with the Commission on Elections (COMELEC), launching the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) during a contract signing ceremony at Festival Mall on February 7, 2024.

Tristan Las Marias, President & CEO of Filinvest Land, Inc., and COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia, solidified their commitment to RAP during the ceremony.

Operational from February 12 to September 30, 2024, RAP will establish registration sites in key Filinvest Mall locations, including Festival Mall (Alabang), Main Square (Bacoor), Fora Mall (Tagaytay), and IL Corso (Cebu). This initiative seeks to enhance the efficiency of the voter registration process, prioritizing accessibility and community involvement. These locations have been strategically selected to ensure easy access for diverse communities.

“We are dedicated to enabling every eligible Filipino to exercise their right to vote, and the Register Anywhere Program is a pivotal stride towards realizing this vision,” remarked Las Marias.

Breaking Geographical Barriers

Moreover, the Register Anywhere Program eliminates geographical barriers, allowing individuals to register regardless of their city or province of residence. This means that even those residing far from their hometowns can conveniently participate in the registration process without the need for extensive travel, thereby promoting accessibility like never before.

Catering to Vulnerable Sectors

In addition to its accessibility, RAP also extends its reach to cater to vulnerable sectors such as senior citizens, persons with disabilities (PWDs), and indigenous persons. A special RAP schedule has been established for these sectors at Festival Mall, underscoring its commitment to inclusivity and equal participation.

The introduction of the Register Anywhere Program represents a significant step towards fostering inclusive and accessible voter registration processes in the Philippines. Filinvest Malls encourages all eligible voters to seize the opportunity provided by RAP, contributing to increased voter turnout and a fortified democratic foundation.

Stay informed with updates on the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) by visiting our Facebook pages – Festival Mall, Main Square, Fora Mall and IL Corso.