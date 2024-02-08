FDC lists ₱10-B bonds on PDEx

Filinvest Development Corp. (FDC) on Wednesday listed its P10 billion fixed-rate bonds on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx).

The bond issuance consisted of a base offer of P7 billion, with an option for oversubscription of up to P3 billion. The bond carried interest rate of 6.3206 percent per annum and a maturity of 2.5 years.

The company said it had significant interest from investors, with subscriptions exceeding the base offer by more than fourfold.

“We saw the success of the unwavering efforts of the joint lead underwriters and bookrunners with the offer achieving total bids of P31.5 billion, or 4.5 times oversubscription over the base issuance of P7 billion. FDC is committed to living up to the trust the investing community has placed in us,” said Rhoda A. Huang, the company’s president and CEO.

“The net proceeds from this issuance will be used to partially finance our maturing bonds redemption and capital expenditures to accelerate the growth of our businesses. This includes financing our equity investments in renewable energy and water, hospitality and digitalization projects.”

The P10-billion bond offer is the first tranche of the company’s P32-billion bond program.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) congratulated the Filinvest Group for its return to the local debt capital market after 10 years. The SEC processed FDC’s application within 28 days, signaling a proactive approach to facilitating bond market participation among issuers, the company said.

“There is no doubt in saying that FDC, as an industry leader, is certain to reach promising heights and might even surpass excellence in achieving all their goals. To Filinvest Development Corp., we wish you and express our heartfelt gratitude for all your efforts in contributing to our nation’s advancement and economic growth,” SEC Chairman Emilio Aquino said.