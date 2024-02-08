Exec in P17-M fake Italian jobs scam has flown abroad

THE key officers of an immigration consultancy firm accused of duping hundreds of Filipino jobseekers have fled the Philippines, senators probing illegal recruitment practices learned on Wednesday, amid the filing of a total of 92 complaints involving 219 victims and a total amount of 338,100 euros, or over P17 million, scammed.

The Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, chaired by Sen. Raffy Tulfo, and Deputy Minority Leader Sen. Risa Hontiveros were asking representatives of the Department of Justice at the hearing whether a hold-departure order against officers of Alpha Assistenza SRL could be issued, and were advised by DOJ that a Supreme Court ruling had barred it from issuing HDOs, which only a court may do so, and that the department was limited to “issuing only an immigration lookout bulletin order” or ILBO.

Then the information cropped up, relayed to senators, that Alpha’s Krizelle Diane Respicio had already flown to Saudi Arabia from Manila in December.

Hontiveros expressed hope that the long arm of the law could catch up with Alpha Assistenza, against whom a total of 92 complaints have been filed before the Office of the Public Prosecutor in Milan, as reported by Consul General Elmer Cato. His earlier proposal to tap an Italian lawyer for the victims was approved by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

In the case buildup before the Milan prosecutor, Respicio and John Dutaro were accused of collecting about 338,000 euros (P17,230,805) from 102 Filipinos in Italy who represent 219 aspiring Filipino workers in Manila, in exchange for promises of nonexistent jobs.

At the public hearing on Wednesday, Hontiveros said that while concerned government agencies are going after illegal recruiters, the mere filing of charges falls short of achieving justice. “The fight against illegal recruitment should be intensified to bring these perpetrators to justice. We support and encourage Bilateral Labor Agreements with receiving countries, as well as international labor standards and agreements on labor and migration,” the deputy minority leader said.

In its position paper, the Philippine Post in Milan had stressed the “need to enter into a bilateral labor agreement with Italy to likewise ensure that Italian employers and their Filipino employees are both protected and that loopholes in the current direct-hiring process for foreign workers are not exploited” by unscrupulous individuals and agencies in both countries.

Filing the cases against Alpha in both Italy and the Philippines is a step toward the right direction, but it will not end “the predatory practices of other patronati,” according to Consul General Cato, who believes a rival patronato that wants to corner the market is behind the smear campaign against him because he had signalled plans to regulate the activities of patronati.

He has strongly denied insinuations he coddled Alpha, saying a photo of him with Respicio at a public event was just one of hundreds that Filipinos usually take when they see embassy officials, and refer to them as “tatay-tatayan” [like a father].

Cato has provided the committee a detailed timeline to illustrate how the Milan post had promptly acted on the brewing complaints against Alpha just a month after he assumed his post in Milan.

Cato explained that unlike other hosts of migrant labor, Italy provides several pathways to allow qualified Filipinos to bring family members into the country. One such scheme is the decrerto flussi that allows seasonal workers from the Philippines and other contries to come to Italy.

Many Filipinos entered Italy through this program with the help of service providers called patronati, registered entities funded by the Italian government to extend free services to the public on concerns related to social security, tax and immigration assistance. The patronati are not licensed recruiters, but some unscrupulous entities have, like Alpha is accused of doing, charged exorbitant fees for services rendered in connection with decreto flussi application.

