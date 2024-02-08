EDC taps USTDA grant for Leyte plant

Energy Development Corp. (EDC) will boost its geothermal power production at its Mahanagdong Geothermal Field in Leyte using the $1.37-million grant it obtained from United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA).

The Lopez-led firm has tapped the GreenLoop technology of GreenFire Energy Inc. for augmented steam production from an idle well and initiate technology rollout into nearby sectors at EDC’s Leyte geothermal site and in other active EDC geothermal sites in the Philippines.

GreenLoop was specifically designed for steam-dominated and two-phase reservoirs—liquid and steam—and has the potential to expand power production from idle, non-producing geothermal wells, thereby de-risking geothermal projects. GreenLoop has the capability to extract heat, rather than mass, from the geothermal resource which conserves water, maintains pressure in the geothermal resource, and ensures the long term sustainability of the resource.

“We applaud USTDA’s support for the country’s continuing transition to renewable energy. The grant is a recognition of the need to adopt, pilot and deploy new and emerging technologies that have the potential to accelerate the rollout of more renewable power, and of geothermal energy in particular.

We are excited about trialing GreenFire Energy’s GreenLoop technology and are already looking forward to deploying GreenLoop systems all across our fleet,” said Miko de Vera, EDC head of new business and technologies.

EDC is producing nearly 10 percent of the country’s electrical energy and is the largest geothermal energy firm with 61 percent of the country’s geothermal capacity. Geothermal is a critical component of the Philippines’s ambitious plan to increase the share of renewable energy in the power generation mix to 35 percent by 2030 and 50 percent by 2040.

The Philippines has the third largest geothermal installed capacity in the world with 1,935 megawatt (MW) in 2023 and is expected to see growth by 2031 with a projected installed capacity of 2,145 MW. The country is considered “outperforming” in the geothermal sector with one of the world’s highest installed capacity and is expected to have substantial growth.

GreenFire Energy CEO Joseph Scherer said the partnership with EDC underscores its commitment to the Philippines and to sustainable geothermal energy while minimizing environmental impact.

“GreenFire Energy is thrilled to be selected by EDC and to apply our patented GreenLoop technology that has the potential to reshape geothermal energy production. We thank USTDA for the opportunity to deploy US advanced technology in the Philippines.”

GreenFire Energy is a corporate member of the National Geothermal Association of the Philippines.