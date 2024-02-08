DOE commends Meralco, MPower for full compliance with reportorial requirements

The Manila Electric Company (Meralco) and MPower, its local retail electricity supplier, have been recognized by the Department of Energy (DOE) for their full compliance with the government’s reportorial requirements and continued fulfillment of their mandate as power sector players.

In particular, the compliance pertains to the government’s policy directives in ensuring the provision of adequate and reliable electric power supply under DOE Department Circular No. DC2010-03-0003, as well as the timely submission of pertinent reports and data required for the formulation of the power supply and demand forecasts included in the power development plan under DC2015-04-0002.

Meralco and MPower were also commended for their role in the effective and successful transition in the implementation of the Retail Competition and Open Access as provided under DC2013-05-0006.

Seen in the photo are DOE Electric Power Industry Management Bureau (EPIMB) Division Chief of Power Market and Development Division Antonio S. Barcelona, DOE EPIMB Director Irma C. Exconde, DOE Undersecretary Rowena Cristina L. Guevara, Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho, Meralco Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Ferdinand O. Geluz, Meralco Senior Vice President and Head of Regulatory Management Jose Ronald V. Valles, Meralco First Vice President and Head of Networks Froilan J. Savet, and Meralco First Vice President and Head of Information, Communications, Technology and Transformation Rocky D. Bacani.

“These recognitions from the DOE not only reflect Meralco’s commitment to strictly adhere to regulatory standards, but also underscore its dedication to provide quality service as part of its efforts to contribute to nation-building and drive economic progress,” said Mr. Aperocho.

These citations, covering DOE’s 2023 compliance period, were signed by Undersecretary Guevara on December 6, 2023.