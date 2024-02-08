DBM gives Tesda P3.41B for free tuition program

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) released P3.41 billion to the Department of Labor and Employment-Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Dole-Tesda) to provide free tuition to tertiary students.

In a statement on Tuesday, the DBM said Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman approved the fund under the Special Allotment Release Order (Saro) for the implementation of the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTE) Act.

The fund will cover tuition and miscellaneous fees, accident insurance, trainee provision, internet allowance, starter tool kits, national assessment fees, and other school charges, according to the DBM.

More than 74,000 tertiary students will benefit from the allocated fund for the school year 2024 under the UAQTE program, the DBM added.

The Notice of Cash Allocation amounting to P1.77 billion for the first quarter of 2024 was also released.

“Not everyone may be able to afford higher education. But I believe this should not be the case, most especially to those who are deserving—those who have the heart and passion to learn and who wish to put their talent and intelligence for the greater good,” Pangandaman was quoted in the statement as saying.

A Saro is issued to identified agencies to incur obligations not exceeding a given amount during a specified period for the purpose indicated. This shall cover expenditures the release of which is subject to compliance with specific laws or regulations, or is subject to separate approval or clearance by competent authority.

The UAQTE law (Republic Act 10931) protects and promotes the rights of all students to quality education. It mandates the provision of universal access to quality tertiary education by providing free tuition and other school fees in state universities and colleges, local universities and colleges, and state-run technical-vocational institutions such as Dole-Tesda.

The fund release was approved by Pangandaman on January 26, chargeable against Dole-Tesda’s regular budget under the fiscal year 2024 General Appropriations Act.

“Education, more than a privilege, is a basic human right. It is our gateway for better career paths, higher salaries, and an overall improved quality of life,” Pangandaman added.