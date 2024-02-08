Capturing Love with vivo: Get limited-edition V Friends Key Chain gift set

Make the season of endearment extra special with the “Love, vivo” promo. Embrace the joy of togetherness by snapping a picture with your loved ones using your new vivo smartphone and stand a chance to win the limited-edition V Friends Key Chain gift set.

Running from February 11 to 20, 2024, the “Love, vivo” promo is a unique opportunity for vivo enthusiasts to turn precious moments into lasting memories. To participate, follow these simple steps:

Seal your love. Purchase any vivo smartphone model worth Php 9,999 or above from an official vivo store. Capture the magic. Use your new vivo smartphone to take a heartwarming picture with your loved ones, who could be your partner, family, friends, or even your pets. Share love. Share your delightful photo on your Facebook account, using the hashtags #Lovevivo #vivoValentine2024 and #vivoPhilippines.

Cherish the prize. Keep the official receipt (OR) of your purchased unit. Head to any official vivo concept store and show the OR and the Facebook post to claim your special Valentine giftset of limited-edition V Friends Key Chain.

In the spirit of love and connection, vivo encourages everyone to seize this delightful opportunity to capture special moments with loved ones using your new vivo smartphone.

Explore the exquisite vivo smartphone range on the official website and stay updated with the latest news and updates on vivo’s social media channels – Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Committed to blending cutting-edge technology with heartfelt experiences, vivo invites everyone to make this Valentine’s Day extraordinary by joining the “Love, vivo” promo and creating timeless memories with loved ones.