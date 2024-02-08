Bolts yield to Knights

MERALCO lacked added firepower and yielded to the Seoul SK Knights, 72-62, late Wednesday night in the East Asia Super League at the Jamsil Student’s Gymnasium in an away game in Seoul.

The Bolts were without seven of their key players led by Chris Newsome in their final game in the regional meet’s home-and-away season.

Still, they gave the home team a good fight all the way until the final quarter when the Knights outscored them, 23-14, to clinch their fourth win in six outings to share the Group B lead with the New Taipei Kings heading to the Final Four in Cebu City.

Leon Williams had monster numbers of 25 points, 19 rebounds and three steals to pace the Knights, who also got 19 points from Ilyoung Heo on 4-of-7 shooting from three-point range.

Import Shonn Miller led the Bolts with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Alvin Pasaol finished with 14 points as the best local scorer for Meralco, which also didn’t suit up Allein Maliksi, Bong Quinto, Raymond Almazan, Chris Banchero, Aaron Black and Cliff Hodge.

New import Alioune Tew had 10 points and grabbed 21 rebounds as the Bolts finished their campaign with a 1-5 record.