BOC seizes P7.1M smuggled cigarettes in Mindanao ports

THE Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced last Wednesday personnel at the Port of Davao intercepted a total of P7.1 million smuggled cigarettes in Sultan Kudarat and Lake Sebu in a joint operation with members of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The BOC said personnel of the PoD, the Philippine Navy and the PNP’s 1205th Maneuver Company-Regional Mobile Force Battalion 12 seized 14,000 reams of assorted smuggled cigarettes amounting to P7 million on January 6 in Sultan Kudarat. According to the BOC, these personnel also intercepted a motorized banca marked as “MB Al-Amanah,” estimated to be worth P700,000.

On January 10, the BOC said its authorities also seized 215 reams of various smuggled cigarettes valued at P107,000 in Ned, Lake Sebu. Previously, 22,700 reams of smuggled cigarettes worth P17 million were confiscated in a prior operation in Sultan Kudarat on December 3 last year.

The Customs bureau added that a motorized banca marked as “M/B Queen Johara” with an estimated value of P500,000 was also confiscated in the prior operation. However, the BOC did not provide the names of the individuals involved or where the smuggled cigarettes came from.

The BOC added that the individuals involved in the operations have gone through inquest proceedings. The agency could file a smuggling case against the individuals for violating Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation or Exportation) of the Republic Act (RA) 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act for smuggling cigarettes.

The seized items, meanwhile, are “securely stored pending seizure and forfeiture proceedings,” the BOC said.

Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio was quoted in the statement as saying that the “demonstrated efficacy of these operations is a testament to the vigilance and professionalism of our agency as we strive to create safer and more secure maritime borders.”

Earlier, Rubio said the BOC will “strengthen border control by engaging and collaborating with other law enforcement agencies for seamless coordination and information sharing against the entry of illicit goods, contraband, drugs, and high-value commodities that pose a significant threat against the agency’s revenue collection performance.”

The BOC has collected P883 billion in revenues in 2023, higher by P9.49 billion from its target. Last year, the Bureau seized P43.295 billion worth of illegally imported and illicit goods.

Image credits: Bureau of Customs





