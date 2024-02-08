Benilde Open Design and Art extends submission of entries

In synergy with the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde, De La Salle University announces its support for all practitioners within the Philippine creative industry.

Last November 2023, as part of the celebration of its 35th year, the Benilde Open Design and Art was launched. This is an initiative that welcomes Filipino artists, architects, technologists, engineers, industrial designers, craftsmen, illustrators, textile designers, animators, playwrights, composers, poets, filmmakers, cinematographers, lighting designers, fashion designers, chefs and all creative practitioners—to heed the call to submit proposals to realize projects that have not seen the light of day.

The call for proposals thematically explores the curious mindset. Proposals should revolve around curiosities on movement and its relationship to sustainability; the shuttling of thinking across craft and technology; and the culturing of the virtual with the real. The call further seeks design and art projects marked by an appetite for investigation and experimentation, for tinkering that fuels renovation and innovation.

The deadline for the submissions of proposals has been extended to February 12. Proponents of selected proposals will be notified by March 2024, coinciding with a media launch. The selected works will be shown in a month-long exhibition, anchored by a highly anticipated show featuring an international artist that opens to the public on May 23, 2024.

All entries will be reviewed and selected by a noteworthy jury—local and international advocates representing various sectors within the creative industries. Up to 10 projects will each be awarded a grant of up to P300,000 net of taxes, to assist in bringing the projects to fruition. These projects will be exhibited alongside student projects in the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde and the De La Salle University campuses.

More information on the Benilde Open Design and Art can be found at open.benilde.edu.ph and the various social media platforms under @benildeopen.