‘Bagong Pilipinas’ to bring private sector closer to gov’t, says First Lady Marcos

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos said the “Bagong Pilipinas” campaign aims to bring the private sector closer to the government as part of a “master plan for genuine development” for all Filipinos.

In her own efforts, the First Lady said, “I will try to follow my husband’s vision of bringing the private sector closer to government, so we can all work together for our Bagong Pilipinas.”

During the “LAB For All” program or “Laboratoryo, Konsulta at Gamot para sa Lahat” in San Fernando City, La Union on Monday, February 6, the First Lady underscored the importance of partnering with the private sector to achieve the agenda of “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“Sa dami-dami po nating problema, we should realize that government can’t do it alone. It has to work hand in hand with the private sector,” the First Lady said, stressing that “Bagong Pilipinas is not a political game plan that caters to a privileged few.”

“When you hear the words “Bagong Pilipinas,” what this really means is that both the public and the private sector will be joining forces to help our countrymen. Hindi na po uso ang paninira, hindi na po uso ang pagbabatikos at mga salitang napakasakit. Hindi ganoon ang Pilipino. Rich or poor, may class naman tayo nang kaunti,” she added.

The First Lady emphasized this, recognizing the success of the “LAB For All” program as a result of partnerships between the government and the private sector.

“The Lab for All team, together with our napakasipag na private partners, from both the government and the private sector, have been here in La Union. We were able to provide free legal and medical consultations, free laboratory services, free dental procedures, free eyeglasses, lots of medicines and health kits,” the First Lady said.

