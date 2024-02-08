ADB’s $400-M loan boosts DOF’s digitalized tax system

THE Asian Development Bank (ADB) has committed to support the digitalization efforts of the Department of Finance (DOF) to enhance its tax collection strategy in a bid for an efficient and aggressive tax administration.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DOF said the ADB, through the $400-million Domestic Resource Mobilization policy-based loan, will provide support for Finance Secretary Ralph G. Recto’s thrust for adapting digital technologies for tax collection.

“The digitalization projects with ADB and World Bank [are part of DOF’s efforts for] anti-corruption, improving efficiency drive throughout the government, and ease of doing business,” Recto told the BusinessMirror in a Viber message.

The policy-based loan was granted to the Philippines in 2023 to help achieve its medium-term fiscal strategy and finance its post-pandemic economic recovery through a stronger focus on revenue mobilization, including modernizing through digitalization the tax administration, systems, and processes.

Recto pointed out the need for a “more unified interagency coordination among national and local agencies to harmonize records of registered taxpayers and optimize tax collection efficiency” during Tuesday’s meeting with ADB senior officials.

This is in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s mandate to government agencies to adopt digital payment systems for government disbursements and collections under Executive Order (EO) No. 170.

In addition, the ADB is providing technical assistance to the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in its digitalization efforts. This prepares an investment project in 2025, according to the DOF.

Previously, Recto said, “Government offices must rapidly integrate digital technologies across the bureaucracy to enhance the ease of doing business, streamline processes, expedite responses, and promptly deliver public services to our people.” (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/02/05/recto-wants-rapid-digital-transformation-for-eodb/)

The finance chief, meanwhile, also emphasized that the DOF is currently amending the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act to better meet the interests of investors in strategic investments.

Recto added that in order to increase revenue generation, the Department is pushing for the passage of its refined tax reform measures.

The Passive Income and Financial Intermediary Taxation Act (Pifita), the Motor Vehicle Road User’s Tax (MVRUT), the rationalization of the mining fiscal regime, the imposition of value-added tax on digital service providers (DSPs), and the imposition of excise tax on single-use plastics (SUPs) are some of these reforms.

For its part, the ADB said it would be willing to support these reform proposals and had previously given the department technical assistance in creating sound fiscal and tax policies.

Recto also told the ADB about the national government’s “aggressive efforts to attract foreign and domestic investments” and acknowledged their “crucial role in creating quality jobs for Filipinos and stimulating economic growth.”

The ADB, meanwhile, affirmed its “commitment to likewise strengthen cooperation with the Philippine government on infrastructure modernization, particularly on public-private partnerships (PPPs).”

The Bank added that it will continue to work on supporting the national government to deliver “more effective and innovative infrastructure projects” through the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility (IPIF).

1A technical assistance loan, the IPIF is provided by the ADB to support the initiatives of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in preparing, implementing, and managing public infrastructure investments to deliver more effective and more innovative infrastructure projects.

The national government and the ADB have agreed to work on developing pipeline projects and programs, specifically in green infrastructure and clean energy, under the $10-billion climate financing commitment of the ADB for the years 2024 to 2029.

The ADB ranks as the second-largest official development assistance (ODA) partner in the Philippines, with a total commitment of USD9.67 billion. This accounts for 28 percent of the total ODA share, as of September 30, 2023.

An average of $1.64 billion in loan financing annually has been made by the ADB to the Philippines for the period 2010 to 2023.