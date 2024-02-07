Young designers highlight local Filipino artistry in innovative furniture

Interior Design students recently launched a week-long exhibition of functional chairs, coffee and console tables that utilized different materials at the Ayala Malls, Manila Bay.

With the exhibit titled Likhayan: Creatives Supporting Creatives, the De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde (DLS-CSB) students crafted pieces of furniture inspired by other Filipino artists.

The trailblazers gained the opportunity to present their inventions and immerse in real-life experiential learning.

A roster of specialists screened the participants’ entries for the Professional’s Choice Award based on compliance with the application of anthropometrics and ergonomics standards, medium selection, workmanship, and concept translation.

The Alon: Papasan Chair by Abyr Baculi and Phoebe Burce was hailed as the Grand Prize winner. Motivated by painter Justin Velasquez’s Vitamin Sea: Sculpture 16, the sustainable seating composition made of rattan, resin, lazio fabric and acacia wood provided relaxation while harnessing the beauty of the ocean.

Summit’s Body by Andrea Lopez and Tiffany Lam finished second place. It encompassed the images of photographer Ara Custodio’s themes, such as cycling and everyday life. It used rattan to form the legs that depicted a female body’s curves, while the side parts outlined the wheels of a bike, and a circular glass top represented the camera lens.

Daloy, a table stand by Sharilee Encarnacion and Vannah Diestro, landed third. It captured ideas from ceramic maker Rosa Mirasol’s unique pottery shapes. It incorporated gmelina wood for the tabletop and base, and metal woven wire mesh for the veil around the sides.

The panel of specialists was comprised of Interior Design Program Chairperson IDr. Katherine Correa, IDr. Mark Joseph Madolaria, IDr. Gregorio Saliba, IDr. Charlene Valondo, and Ar. Laredo Carandang.

Some models, which appealed the most votes from guests, also received the People’s Choice Award.

Ashley Alcantara and Klara Reyes’ The Vessel Lounge Chair, which captivated the unconventional pottery of artisan EJ Espiritu, was named first in the recognition. It presents a sleek wooden arched backrest and storage beneath the seat.

Sylva by Precious Entienza and Mika Hilaga came second. Influenced by visual originator Leeroy New’s biometric forms, it intertwined reclaimed wood base and recycled polyester for efficiency and comfort.

All the students were mentored by educators IDr. Regina Viola Cello-Caboborac, IDr. Justa Lardizabal, IDr. Khammile Manansala, IDr. Angie Lou Padernilla, and IDr. Ed Chelsea Rimando.