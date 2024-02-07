Unemployment rate posts new low at 3.1%

The country’s unemployment rate posted a new low at 3.1 percent, the lowest in the series which began in 2005, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

In a briefing on Wednesday, National Statistician Claire Dennis S. Mapa said there were a total of 1.6 million unemployed Filipinos in December 2023, lower than the 2.22 million posted in December 2022 and 1.83 million in November 2023.

The country’s fullyear unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in 2023, lower than the 5.4 percent posted in 2022. There were a total of 2.19 million jobless Filipinos in 2023, lower than the 2.67 million in 2022.

“We welcome the news of a record-low unemployment rate, signifying the economy’s sustained momentum and resiliency of our labor market,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said in a statement.

“We will continue ramping up social and physical infrastructure investments and dramatically improve human capital to strengthen our people’s employment prospects,” he added.

The National Economic and Development Authority said the improvement in the labor market translated to the number of employed persons aged 15 years and above reaching 50.52 million in December 2023, which is higher than the 49 million recorded in the same period last year.

The 96.9 percent employment rate in the country is now the highest recorded rate since April 2005.

Given these promising labor market conditions, Balisacan expressed confidence that these favorable trends will continue as the government pushes for more investments by creating an enabling policy and regulatory environment and relentlessly addressing constraints in critical areas identified by the private sector.

These include the cost of energy and logistics, the ease of doing business, the competitiveness of the country’s labor force, and the consistency of rules and regulations.

Further, the Marcos Administration is steadfast in its commitment to prioritize creating high-paying jobs to address the longstanding vulnerabilities in our country’s employment and lower the underemployment rate, an indicator of job quality.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





