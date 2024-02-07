It is easy to get excited at the start of a project at work or a new path in your life, especially if it is something that you really want to accomplish. But once the excitement has died down, there will be times when you will lose that inner spark that helps keep you motivated. When that happens, how do you push yourself to accomplish your goal?

The first thing you need to do is to ensure your goals are SMART, which stands for goals that are specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound. You need to know what you really want to achieve and a means to measure whether you have achieved your goal. It has to be realistic and something that would enhance your development as a person and as a member of a team.

If your goal is not SMART, it becomes harder for you to formulate contingency plans when your original plan goes awry. When a goal is not specific, it becomes harder to know if you have achieved it. If it is not measurable, it becomes harder to identify whether you are closer to achieving your goal or farther from it. Knowing that you are getting closer to your goal helps you stay motivated because you can see that what you are doing is helping you get closer to your goal. You can also use it to identify those things that do not help you move closer to your goal and remove them from your activities.

Once you have decided on a goal, it will become easier for you to visualize and plan how to achieve it. At the onset, your motivation is high because you have established a vision that you can achieve at a given time. The problem lies in staying motivated until your goals become a reality. Having a clear vision of what you want to achieve helps you plan and creatively think of solutions to overcome the hindrances to your goal.

To help keep track of your progress, you can break down your plan into a roadmap with manageable milestones so that you can take rests in between. Milestones help you fine-tune and check if you are still headed in the right direction. Goals can sometimes take too long to achieve but if you have a roadmap, you can visually see where you are relative to your goal, and milestones provide the visual cue to where you are and what you still need to do. Knowing your progress can spur you to complete the others.

There will also come a time when you will feel demotivated and think that you might fail. When this happens, think of the consequences if you do. Remember the reasons why you want to achieve your goal in the first place so you can keep pushing yourself to take one step at a time. Remind yourself of how excited you were in visualizing your goal and the reasons why you wanted to pursue it in the first place. Sometimes, thinking of failure can help drive you to succeed, especially if you realize that pursuing the goal and failing is better than not doing anything at all.

You also need to understand that you cannot be 100 percent motivated all the time. There will be days when the best that you can do is 30 percent, and that is okay. Any progress, however small, is still progress. You just need to do the best you can for today and try to be better tomorrow. If you are feeling down because you have not accomplished what was set for today, use that as motivation to push yourself further the following day. Just make sure that you are still headed in the direction of your goals. Remember that you will only fail if you stop trying and reaching for your goals.

Other people’s goals can also get in the way of achieving your own goals. If you keep listening to what other people have to say, you will find yourself adjusting your plan to the point that you completely lose sight of your own goal. That is why it is important to understand your reasons for pursuing your goal because they will be your guideposts in knowing if you are still headed in the right direction. There will be people who will criticize and ridicule what you are doing but do not let their voices silence your goals. Stay focused by reminding yourself of where you want to be.

One of the most common pitfalls in achieving your goal is procrastination. You need to understand that there will be tasks that are not as exciting as others. In this instance, just do the task even if it takes longer than necessary. If you want to make it more exciting, think of other ways to make it fun and less stressful. You can also give yourself a small reward for tasks that are done well. The reward does not have to be extravagant, but something you will enjoy after completing the task. Be creative in doing your tasks and motivate yourself with a small reward to stay the course.

Also, remember that setbacks are reminders that you have become off-tangent from your goal. When this happens, remember to change the means of achieving your goal, not the goal itself. Just like the boat that wants to reach the port, it recalibrates and changes its direction so that it can reach its destination. Similarly, when you find yourself off-course, change your direction and perspective, not your goals.

Staying motivated is a balance of knowing where you want to be, planning carefully how to get there, and using critical thinking skills to overcome issues and problems. If you want to remain motivated, you need to understand that achieving your goal might mean discovering new paths and getting to know new people in order to get there. And who knows, you just might discover new trails for others to follow.

Image credits: Christina@wocintechchat.com on Unsplash





