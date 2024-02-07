SEC circular sets deadlines for filing of annual reports

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set the deadlines for the submission of the annual financial statements (AFS) and general information sheets (GIS) of corporations for 2024.

The agency has issued SEC Memorandum Circular No. 2, Series of 2024, which provides the 2024 Filing of Annual Financial Statements and General Information Sheet.

All stock and non-stock corporations are required to submit their annual reports online through the SEC Electronic Filing and Submission Tool.

The SEC said it will not accept submissions over the counter and through courier, in line with the zero-contact policy and automation of business-related transactions mandated by Republic Act 11032, or the Ease of Doing Business and Efficient Government Service Delivery Act of 2018.

All corporations, including branch offices, representative offices, regional headquarters and regional operating headquarters of foreign corporations whose fiscal years ended on December 31, 2023 should file their AFS according to a schedule based on the last digit of their respective registration or license number.

A corporation that has its fiscal year ended on a date other than December 31, 2023 should file its AFS within 120 calendar days from the end of its fiscal year, the SEC said.

The annual report of a broker dealer whose fiscal year ended on December 31 must be filed on April 30, while those with fiscal years ending on a date other than December 31 should file their reports 120 calendar days after the close of their respective fiscal years.

Corporations whose securities are listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), those whose securities are registered but not listed on the PSE, those considered as public companies, must file their financial statements within 105 calendar days after the end of their respective fiscal years, as an attachment to their annual reports.

Corporations whose financial statements are being audited by the Commission on Audit are exempted from the deadlines, provided they attach a signed affidavit attesting that they timely provided the COA with the financial statements and supporting documents and that the COA audit has just been concluded, as well as a letter from the COA confirming such information.

Meanwhile, the GIS must be filed within 30 calendar days from the date of the actual annual stockholders’ meeting for stock corporations, from the date of actual annual members meeting for non-stock corporations, and from the anniversary date of the issuance of the SEC license for foreign corporations.

The respective GIS forms for stock corporations, nonstock corporations, branch offices and representative offices of foreign corporations, and regional operating headquarters and regional headquarters of multinational companies may be downloaded from the SEC website.

One-person corporations are not required to submit the GIS. However, they must submit the SEC Form for Appointment of Officers within 15 days from the date of issuance of their certificate of incorporation, or within five days from subsequent changes, the SEC said.