PSALM will turn over property in Sucat to DOTr

The Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM) will soon turn over to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) the 11-hectare Sucat property following the latter’s initial payment.

According to PSALM, the DoTr recently paid P5.176 billion representing the first tranche of the P5.192-billion purchase price for the Sucat properties.

PSALM said lots 5-B-1 and 6-B-2 cover a total land area of 110,129 square meters or 11 hectares. Tranche 2 of the sale covers the various land improvements and structure, such as guard house, perimeter fence and roadways.

The sale of the Sucat property was facilitated through a “transfer to another government agency” mode of sale as allowed under PSALM’s approved modes of privatization on real estate assets.

PSALM said the closing date for the sale will commence when the DoTr completes payment. Upon closing date, PSALM will turn over to DoTr the properties as well as the original owner’s duplicate copies of the Transfer of Certificate Title (TCT) and tax declarations.

“This is a culmination of almost three years of coordination beginning January 2021 when DoTr formally confirmed its interest to acquire the Sucat properties to be used for its North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) project and PNR South Long-Haul (SLH) projects,” said PSALM. The NSCR project is a 147-kilometer mass transportation railway system linking Region 3, the National Capital Region (NCR) and Region 4-A, while the SLH is a 639-km railway system linking the NCR, Regions 4-A and 5.

PSALM said it will use the proceeds to pay for the remaining stranded contract costs and stranded debts.

Image credits: www.pia.gov.ph





