PHL to debut at Singapore Airshow this February

The Philippines will host its pavilion at the 2024 Singapore Airshow, the country’s first participation in the premier exhibition for the aviation industry.

Supported by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) in cooperation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippines’ debut at the Singapore Airshow aims to expand its network and find prospective investors to support the development of the domestic aviation sector.

The ECCP, the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), and Berthaphil are sponsoring the Philippines’ aviation pavilion carrying the theme “One PH Aviation: Together We Fly” from Feb. 20 to 25, 2024 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) will also pitch the government’s flagship projects related to the aviation industry, as well as the further development of Clark, which is eyed to be the country’s premier gateway to the world.

In a press briefing in Taguig City last week, CIAC president and chief executive officer Arrey Perez said CIAC aims to attract potential investors for seven flagship projects.

“We’ve lined up seven flagship projects for the Clark International Airport Corporation. That was the direction of our Board, is that we aggressively push for these developments… So we’re there to promote these projects, particularly the public-private partnership projects,” Perez said.

These projects which aim to attract investors at the Singapore Airshow include the national food hub, entertainment and events hub, urban renewal and conservation program, direct access link to the Clark International Airport, building utility corridors, logistics hub, and CIAC’s headquarters office.

Aside from these projects, Perez said the Philippine delegation targets to lure more international airlines to open routes in Clark airport and more logistics companies to consider Clark as their regional hub in Asia.