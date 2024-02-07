`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

BusinessMirror Front Page Wednesday February 7, 2024

PHL to debut at Singapore Airshow this February

airshow photo
PH DEBUT. Present at the press conference announcing the Philippines’ participation at the 2024 Singapore Airshow at the Changi Exhibition Centre in Singapore from Feb. 20 to 25, 2024 are, from left, Berthaphil CRK president and CEO Andrew Schwartz, BCDA executive vice president Gisela Kalalo, DOTr Undersecretary Roberto Lim, CIAC president and CEO Arrey Perez, and AsBAA vice chairman Maximilian Motschmann attended the press conference. (PNA photo by Kris M. Crismundo)
  • la alegria 728 x 90 for bm
  • chinese new year 728 90
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2
  • sining filipina digital ad 728 x 90 px version 2
  • sotogrande davao web banner w 728px x h 90px business mirror

The Philippines will host its pavilion at the 2024 Singapore Airshow, the country’s first participation in the premier exhibition for the aviation industry.

Supported by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) in cooperation with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Philippines’ debut at the Singapore Airshow aims to expand its network and find prospective investors to support the development of the domestic aviation sector.

The ECCP, the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA), and Berthaphil are sponsoring the Philippines’ aviation pavilion carrying the theme “One PH Aviation: Together We Fly” from Feb. 20 to 25, 2024 at the Changi Exhibition Centre.

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) will also pitch the government’s flagship projects related to the aviation industry, as well as the further development of Clark, which is eyed to be the country’s premier gateway to the world.

In a press briefing in Taguig City last week, CIAC president and chief executive officer Arrey Perez said CIAC aims to attract potential investors for seven flagship projects.

“We’ve lined up seven flagship projects for the Clark International Airport Corporation. That was the direction of our Board, is that we aggressively push for these developments… So we’re there to promote these projects, particularly the public-private partnership projects,” Perez said.

  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 02 travel 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

These projects which aim to attract investors at the Singapore Airshow include the national food hub, entertainment and events hub, urban renewal and conservation program, direct access link to the Clark International Airport, building utility corridors, logistics hub, and CIAC’s headquarters office.

Aside from these projects, Perez said the Philippine delegation targets to lure more international airlines to open routes in Clark airport and more logistics companies to consider Clark as their regional hub in Asia. 

0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 02 travel 2024 01 (january 23)
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • pacific cross businessmirror ad placement 01 medical 2024 01 (january 23)

Know more