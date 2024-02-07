PHL re-election to IMO Council to lead upskilling of seafarers

The re-election of the Philippines late last year to the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council was significant after the country received the seventh most number of votes from those attending the 33rd IMO Assembly in London, the highest number of votes received by the Philippines since becoming IMO Council member in 1989.

The Philippines last December was re-elected member of the IMO Council under Category C for 2024-2025.

The country’s re-election to the IMO Council has prompted the Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) to up-skill Filipino seafarers to be able to adapt to industry innovations.

A total of 136 IMO member-states attended the gathering with the Philippines serving as president of the 33rd IMO Assembly.

The Philippines is the first member-state recognized by the International Labor Organization to fully comply with the international requirements of Seafarers Identity Documents Convention of 2003.

The Philippines’ re-election is a testament to the crucial role the Philippines plays in global shipping and in the international maritime community, according to the transport chief.

“We believe our re-election will allow us to continue contributing to the global maritime industry, not just as top provider of top-caliber seafarers but also at promoting safe and secure shipping operations, geared towards growth, modernization, resiliency and sustainability,” said Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista.

The country’s 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan includes, among others, strengthening the country’s shipbuilding industry. Currently, Philippines is the world’s fifth largest shipbuilding nation.

As of 2021, the Philippines has listed 116 shipyards that constructed 569 ships for domestic use and at least 47 ships exported in 2022.



