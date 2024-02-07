PCG accelerates maritime safety, security role

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is pushing its modernization program with the acquisition of vital assets to enhance its capability of securing the country’s maritime territory.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the PCG also continues to expand its workforce to be able to perform its mandate of maritime safety and security.

The PCG today has more than 30,000 personnel, from only 8,500 members in 2016. Volunteers comprising the PCG Auxiliary number 27,836 regular and 282 executive squadron members.

The Coast Guard assets include 28 capital ships, four air assets and 54 support facilities.

Support facilities include 11 bases, 17 community outposts, five mobile teams, one radio repeater center, two radar stations, seven air stations, nine regional training centers, and one search and rescue base.

The PCG has also rehabilitated its headquarters as well as most of its 96 stations and 548 sub-stations in different parts of the country.

They are in charge of maintaining 513 operational lighthouses nationwide.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany recently donated four military-grade drones to PCG for search and rescue operations and marine pollution response.

Drones are also vital in monitoring activities in the West Philippine Sea, Benham Rise and Southern Philippines area.

PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said they will not waver in performing their mandate, including disaster response, socio-civic operations and commuter assistance at various transport terminals such as airports and seaports.