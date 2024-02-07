`

Today’s front page, Wednesday, February 7, 2024

BusinessMirror Front Page Wednesday February 7, 2024

PBBM to join contract signing for DavaoBus Project

davao bus project photo
An aerial perspective of the Davao Bus Passenger Terminal.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to join the ceremonial contract signing for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project (DPTMP), or DavaoBus, which is part of the 125th anniversary celebration of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

The four civil works contracts to be signed by the DOTr and the winning contractors involve the construction of depots, terminals, bus stops, bus lanes, pedestrian lanes even a driving school.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said the high-quality bus-based transportation system has a project cost of P73.4 billion. A network of nine routes will connect key areas in Davao City, Panabo City and Davao del Norte.

Patterned after the EDSA Busway, the DavaoBus is a rapid bus transit system separated from the main road traffic.

DavaoBus is separate yet complements the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), utilizing modern buses that comply with national standards.

The project entails deploying more than 400 electric buses and more than 700 Euro5 engine buses, serving 29 interconnected routes covering a total stretch of 672 kilometers.

The civil works include design and construction of the Calinan Depot, Buhangin, Depot,

Toril Depot, Sasa and Sto. Niño Depot, Toril Intermodal Terminal, Bunawan Terminal, Calinan Terminal, bus routes, bus stops, bus lanes, pedestrian improvement works, and a driving school.

DOTr targets partial opening by fourth quarter of 2025 and full operation in 2026.

