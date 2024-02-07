P869-M checks for displaced OFWs out

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. announced on Tuesday that over P868.74 million worth of benefits of the 1,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFW) who were displaced from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) in 2015 and 2016, has already been released.

In a brief video message, the chief executive said the Overseas Filipino Bank at the Land Bank of the Philippines already processed the “indemnity checks” of 1,104 beneficiaries issued by the Alinma Bank of Saudi Arabia.

“The amount of the released check is P868,740,544,” Marcos said in Filipino, adding, “1,014 has been cleared and credited. Of which 843 were already paid.”

The paid amount for the 843 checks amounted to close to P700 million.

The beneficiaries were part of the 10,544 OFWs, who were former employees of Saudi Oger and Mohammad Al Mojil Group.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) earlier said some of the beneficiaries were unable to encash the checks because they were in Saudi Riyal.

Last week, the government issued an advisory instructing the first batch of beneficiaries to update their contact information in preparation for the payment of their unpaid claims.

The payment is part of the commitment made to President Marcos Jr. by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to settle the unpaid claims of the displaced OFWs.

The Saudi government allocated 2 billion Saudi Riyal for the said payments.