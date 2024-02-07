NSCR, Subway projects to improve connectivity, mobility

The construction of the 147-kilometer North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) and the Metro Manila Subway, the country’s first underground rail system, are progressing according to schedule, their full operations expected to lead the renaissance of the country’s once proud rail industry.

Transport Secretary Jaime J. Bautista said these railway infrastructures are being constructed with assistance from the Japanese government.

The Transportation Department is partnering with other countries with established and renowned railway systems, including Japan, to invigorate the Philippine railway system.

“We remain committed to developing our railway sector and provide convenient, safe and reliable travel experience that the commuting public deserves,” said Bautista.

The two mega-rail-projects are expected to ease traffic congestion in Metro Manila and its adjacent communities, while encouraging private vehicle users to patronize public transport such as trains.

NORTH-SOUTH COMMUTER RAILWAY

THE 147-kilometer NSCR, with a project cost of P873.62 billion, is being co-financed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and will link Central Luzon and Calabarzon. The NSCR is expected to increase economic activity in the cities and communities along its line.

Once operational, the NSCR will reduce travel time from Calamba, Laguna to Clark, Pampanga from 4.5 hours to less than two hours. It can accommodate more than 600,000 daily passengers. The rail line will have 35 stations, using regular commuter train sets and seven express train sets.

METRO MANILA SUBWAY

MEANWHILE, huge tunnel boring machines (TBM) are digging simultaneously in various areas in Metro Manila for the ambitious Metro Manila Subway, with 17 stations.

Each TBM can dig 12 to 30 meters of tunnel a day by excavating 300 to 600 cubic meters of soil, using rotating cutting wheels that easily break up hard soil and rocks.

The powerful TBMs can significantly reduce above ground disruption during construction.

Considered the country’s crown jewel in the mass transport system, the subway spans 33.1 kilometers, stretching from Valenzuela City up to Bicutan, Taguig with a spur line at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Financed by JICA, the subway can accommodate up to 519,000 daily passengers. It will connect with the NSCR, LRT-1 and LRT-2 lines through a Common Station.

DOTr is fast-tracking these projects to open economic and social opportunities, while promoting sustainable mobility and connectivity.