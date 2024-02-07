More Chinese tourists staying home for Chinese New Year

MAINLAND China, once the world’s largest travel market, is expected to continue its tourism recovery, although most of its citizens will likely stick close to home as they pull back on luxury spending.

This developed as Chinese New Year travel data from ForwardKeys showed issued flight tickets for the period January 26 to February 29, are 37-percent behind 2019 levels. But the bookings as of January 18 show a shift in travel trends. “Departure activity is set to spike earlier than usual, on February 3rd and even January 27th, indicating a preference for early departures among Chinese tourists, aiming to dodge crowds and expensive fares during the holiday rush,” said ForwardKeys market analyst Nancy Dai.

This year’s celebration of the Chinese New Year is particularly significant as it is the first following the end of pandemic restrictions in mainland China. Beijing has also extended the traditional seven-day holiday to eight days to help promote tourism.

Chinese travelers have chosen to visit Kuala Lumpur (up 15 percent), Dubai (up 8 percent), and Macau (up 8 percent), surpassing 2019 issued ticket levels due to the relaxed entry requirements for Chinese travelers. ForwardKeys is an aggregator of global flight data, using these to analyze travel market behavior.

Cutback on luxury spending

The Department of Tourism has been pinning its hopes on the Chinese market to hasten the recovery of tourist arrivals to prepandemic levels, but the Department of Foreign Affairs has suspended the pilot-test of the electronic visa scheme on orders from Malacañang. (See, “DFA stops issuance of e-visa for Chinese nationals,” in the BusinessMirror, December 1, 2023.)

There were 5.45 million foreign tourists who arrived in the Philippines last year, 34-percent less than the 8.26 million who visited the country in prepandemic 2019.

Separately, Oxford Economics projects outbound travel volumes from China “[remaining] some 22 percent below 2019 levels” this year, with Chinese consumers choosing to spend locally. “A year after reopening, the ‘stay-home’ economy looks set to stay. More than 60 percent of luxury spending, as estimated by Sandalwood Advisors, in the first quarter of the reopening last year was done locally, up from roughly 40 percent in the pre-pandemic years. That share likely remained high, according to most third-party analysts, given the upscale in domestic offerings, the rapid rise of domestic e-commerce contributing to downward price pressures, and to a lesser degree, continued RMB weakness.”

In the first half of 2023, it added, China outbound tourists reached 40.3 million, less than half of the prepandemic 81.3 million in the same period in 2019, although domestic travel is booming. “Using balance of payments data, we estimate that spending abroad by Chinese residents averaged around US$260 billion annually between 2015 and 2019 in the form of travel and overseas purchases.

Available data from the first half of 2023 suggests that this overseas expense is running at less than 70 percent of its prepandemic trend, while, on the other hand, domestic tourism has surged past trend by the October Golden Week holidays.”

Local destinations exceed prepandemic numbers

SIMILARLY, ForwardKeys data showed Chinese citizens boosting local travel for the long Chinese New Year holiday in popular destinations like Haikou (+7 percent vs 2019), along with Harbin and Changchun in the north exceeding 2019 levels by 15 percent, encouraged by social media marketing and “Ice and Snow sports” offerings.

Yet the company was more optimistic on China’s tourism recovery this year, noting an increase in international seat capacity in the first quarter of the year reaching 71 percent of 2019 levels.

Dai explained, “The robust recovery of Chinese travel during the Chinese New Year period reflects not only the resilience of the tourism industry but also the strategic measures taken by the government and the changing preferences of Chinese tourists.”

She added, “The early spike in departure activity and the positive performance of various destinations signal a promising trajectory for the travel sector in the coming year. This presents a golden opportunity for tourism-related businesses, such as retailers, who can potentially take advantage of this surge in consumer activity and capitalize on the increased spending propensity of Chinese travelers during their extended holidays.”

Image credits: SM Supermalls





