Makati Central Square: A timeless hub of opportunities and unique business charms

Situated along Chino Roces Avenue (known before as Pasong Tamo), Makati Central Square boasts a rich history that resonates with its loyal patrons. More affectionately called MCS, it transports you to a bygone era that has gracefully stood the test of time. Yet it also offers modern amenities, especially for business organizations.

MCS was established in the 1980s by the Rufino family, whose empire was built on movie houses that were consistent top grossers in the 1950s, with exclusive partnerships with Warner Bros. and other big Hollywood companies.

Visionary builder Charlie Rufino (seated) with son Carlo Rufino, who represents the Rufino Family’s Varsun Plaza Realty Corp. and Trish Reposo, CEO and co-founder of Weremote at its flagship location at Makati Central Square

“If you miss the trend, you will miss out on the bigger thing,” said Charlie Rufino, commenting on their early movie house business.

Like his father, the eminent Don Vicente A. Rufino who built the first skyscraper in the Philippines in 1963, the aptly called Rufino Tower, Charlie also got into building many pioneering projects in Metro Manila and becoming a real estate magnate himself.

A throwback to the Rufino family’s movie house business, MCS was known first and foremost for its theatres—thus its original name (Makati Cinema Square). It was built as a condominium corporation, with tenants owning the units they occupy inside the mall instead of merely renting them.

A Flagship Coworking Space

Weremote, the coworking brand of Workspace Office Management and Solutions Inc., recently opened its latest branch in MCS. It offers all the services for both individuals and organizations that the brand has become known for such as private offices, meeting and coworking, and virtual offices, as well as a build-to-suit option for those who need a specific setup for their operations. It also happens to be Weremote’s largest branch to date, occupying a total floor area of 2,500 square meters, making it the company’s newest flagship center.

“We are quite happy to note that among our regular clientele at Weremote Makati Central Square, we have companies not just from the Philippines but also Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong,” said Trish Reposo, Weremote co-founder and CEO.

Carlo Rufino, who represents the Rufino Family’s Varsun Plaza Realty Corp. which now owns and operates MCS said that the partnership with Weremote bodes well for the coworking community. “Setting up your office at Weremote MCS gives you the best of both worlds—a comfortable working space that is conducive to productivity and the various amenities of a mall that would give balance to a hardworking employee’s life,” he adds.

Indeed, MCS offers a great mix of gastronomy, retail, services, recreational sports, and entertainment. Coupling those with the comfort of working inside Weremote and MCS has become a fun, multi-purpose location for growing a company.

In essence, Makati Central Square transcends its historical roots to become a thriving business hub, offering a unique blend of vintage charm and modern opportunities for entrepreneurs and patrons alike.